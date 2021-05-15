Dele Alli's love life came into the public eye back in March when it was reported that he had split from model, Ruby Mae.

The Sun claimed that the two had several arguments before deciding to go their separate ways.

It is reported that she was incensed with some of his behaviour, including playing too much Fortnite.

“Dele and Ruby Mae are finished," one of Ruby Mae's friends told The Sun.

“Their relationship has been turbulent, but it now feels very much like the end. Ruby is sad but looking out for herself now.

“She had enough of Dele’s good-time nature, and packed up her things. She’s looking after number one from here.”

A few months has passed and Dele appears to have moved on as he's been pictured kissing Pep Guardiola's daughter, Maria.

Yes, you read that right.

The Sun understand that Dele and Maria, 20, met last month and the two have been spotted kissing at a rooftop bar in London.

An onlooker said: “Dele and Maria didn’t seem to have a care in the world.

“They didn’t mind who saw them as they smooched in front of the DJ booth.

“It was packed with hundreds of revellers watching on. All the tables had been booked and were completely full.

“Strangers were wandering past and Dele and Maria didn’t blink an eye.

“They were in a group together and it was very cosy. They looked so cute and could have been honeymooners.”

Wonder what Pep thinks about all this...

Dele, 25, has had a poor 2020/21 season. He's failed to score in 12 Premier League outings for Tottenham.

Ryan Mason has given him more game time since he was named manager but Dele may want to start afresh at a new club this summer.

