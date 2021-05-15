Rangers have finished the SPFL season unbeaten following their 4-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon.

A Joe Lewis own goal set them on their way to victory after just five minutes before a brace from Kemar Roofe and a late Jermain Defoe strike got the celebrations underway.

Steven Gerrard's side ended the season on 102-points having won 32 of their 38 league games.

It's an incredible achievement for a club that have been forced to endure a prolonged period in Celtic's shadow.

Rangers last won the title in 2011 but have reclaimed the Scottish crown in emphatic fashion, equalling Celtic's 107-year-old clean sheet record in the process.

Rather incredibly, the Gers ended the season on a run of 26 games without conceding a goal and also managed to win all 19 of their home games despite the absence of supporters.

Following a rather divisive opening to his managerial career, this represents a watershed achievement for Gerrard and one that underlines his status as one of the best up-and-coming managers in the game.

As for the supporters, the bragging rights firmly belong to blue side of Glasgow after years of unrelenting Celtic domination.

Many Rangers fans, bearing blue flares and plenty of flags, congregated outside of Ibrox to celebrate the historic achievement.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is no ordinary full-back and he finished the season as the club's top goalscorer (11) and assist provider (10) in the league.

The right-back's efforts were supplemented by fine individual campaigns from Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos and Roofe, while the likes of Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic and Glenn Kamara provided the level of indomitable solidity that enabled Rangers to finish the season unbeaten.

You can watch them lifting the title below:

It's been a stunning campaign for Rangers and Gerrard will be hoping to build on this success by taking the club on a notable run in Europe next season.

Congratulations to everyone at Rangers.

