No matter what some football fans will try to tell you, the FA Cup is still an incredible tournament.

Dating back to the 1871–72 season, the Football Association Challenge Cup is the oldest competition in the sport's history.

What makes the FA Cup so romantic is that it's open to any eligible club down to Level 10 of the English football league system. During the 2011/12 season, a record 763 clubs entered.

Forty-three different clubs have lifted the famous trophy in its history, while Leicester will try and make that 44 against Chelsea this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers' side will go into the final as slight underdogs against Champions League finalists, Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Leicester FA Cup Final Preview (The Football Terrace)

The Foxes hold the unwanted record of appearing in the most finals without actually winning the competition.

Now then, we’ve dropped a few interesting stats regarding the FA Cup for you but how much do you know actually about the historic competition?

Well, why don't you put your knowledge to the test and answer 20 pretty difficult questions about it?

The scoring system can be seen below:

1-5: Knocked out in the 1st round

6-10: No giant-killing here

11-15: Reached the latter stages

16-19: Losing finalist

20/20: FA Cup winner

The ultimate FA Cup final quiz

1 of 20 Who has won the most FA Cups? Manchester United Arsenal Liverpool Chelsea

