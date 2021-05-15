The long-awaited world heavyweight championship unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is reportedly set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Joshua, though, has heard all the speculation before. 'AJ' is sick of all sparring back and forth with 'The Gypsy King' in interviews and on social media. He simply wants his chance to shut Fury up in the ring.

On Monday, Joshua tagged Fury in a tweet that read: "Spartan. I’m tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. We’re all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!".

There is no doubt that boxing fans around the world share the same sentiment. Negotiations for an undisputed title fight involving the two biggest names in the heavyweight division were never going to be straightforward.

However, the number of delays to the announcement of the clash between IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and WBC titleholder Fury have bordered on ridiculous.

Read More: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Date, Tickets, Venue, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Now, per themirror.co.uk, Joshua has arranged for his sponsors to print the "Less Talk More Action" message on the front of a t-shirt.

Footage of Joshua wearing the shirt while training began to do the rounds on social media yesterday. Should the fight with Fury not materialise, the Watford man wants the world to know he is not the party to blame.

Eddie Hearn: "Joshua will enjoy himself, before destroying Fury"

Joshua might be tired of all the talk surrounding his showdown with Fury, but one man never short of a few words is his promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Hearn spoke to Sky Sports on Friday regarding the Joshua vs Fury clash - and confidently predicted an easy night's work for his fighter:

"You will get a different AJ in this build-up. He's excited because he's never really, apart from the Dillian Whyte fight, been in a trash-talk environment. He will enjoy it.

"AJ has got the bit between his teeth, goading him a bit. I'm sure these two DM each other, goading each other. I get DMs from Fury," confirmed Hearn. "Sometimes pleasant, sometimes unpleasant!

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

"AJ will go to war with Fury. He has plans to absolutely demolish him. That's what I believe he will do," he added.

Hearn insists he believes the fight will be made official very shortly. In truth, though, the Matchroom Boxing boss has been saying something similar for quite some time now.

It is easy to see where Joshua's frustration is coming from. Hopefully, the rumoured mid-August date can soon be formally announced.

News Now - Sport News