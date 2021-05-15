Robert Lewandowski scored his 40th Bundesliga goal of the season on Saturday afternoon during Bayern Munich's clash with Freiburg.

The Poland international has been in relentless form in front of goal and equalled Gerd Muller's 50-year record for most goals in a single season with a 26th-minute penalty.

In what has been the most potent league campaign of his entire career, Lewandowski reached that feat in just 28 games.

Just as the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez have rewritten the rules on player longevity this season, the 32-year-old continues to blossom with age.

Lewandowski has failed to score in just four league outings and scored three or more goals in five fixtures.

Following his record-equalling achievement at the Schwarzwald-Stadion, the Bayern players and coaching staff formed a guard of honour at the side of the pitch.

In a truly humbling moment for Lewandowski, the Poland international appeared rather bashful when he noticed his colleagues were waiting for him to come over and celebrate.

He stuck his head down and ran through the guard with his arms outstretched, bearing an iconic number nine shirt that has now been immortalised in the league's history books.

One of the commentators, clearly touched by the gesture, lauded Lewandowski's achievement.

"I’ve got hairs standing up on the back of my neck. What an achievement!"

You can watch the moment in full below:

After Lewandowski moved onto 39 goals last weekend, Bayern manager Hansi Flick drew parallels between Muller and his chief goal scorer.

"Gerd Muller was my idol when I was young, but what Gerd Muller was in my youth, Lewandowski is today," said Flick.

‘If he manages the record, it will have been more than deserved."

Meanwhile, the club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge expressed his utter bewilderment that anyone had managed to come close to Muller.

"I have to be honest, I am astonished. I thought Mueller's record would last forever and never be broken.

"Robert now has two games to equal or even surpass it. It's clear that he will go down in the history of this club."

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker is now 99 goals short of Muller's Bundesliga record of 365, but on current form there's no doubt he has the longevity and quality to eventually overtake the long-standing record holder.

