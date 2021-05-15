Tyson Fury is currently in the United States, where he is preparing for his much anticipated undisputed heavyweight championship showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Fury has been stateside for some time now, working alongside his trainer SugarHill Steward for the Joshua fight, which is reportedly scheduled for August 14 in Saudi Arabia.

During his spell across the Atlantic, Fury has trained in a number of different locations. The 32-year-old first set up camp in Las Vegas to train with Billy Joe Saunders ahead of his pal's super middleweight world title unification fight with Canelo Alvarez last weekend.

Naturally, The Gypsy King was also ringside in Texas for the fight itself.

With Saunders' fight now over, Fury has relocated to Miami, where he has bumped into a number of famous faces. Earlier this week, Tyson was pictured alongside David Beckham watching the football legend's Inter Miami side in action.

Just days later, Fury was back in the gym, accompanied by his brother Tommy. However, the pair were soon joined by an MMA legend.

A cult hero to MMA fans, Nick Diaz is back in training for a UFC return, more than six years after he last competed in the Octagon. Diaz went the full 25-minute distance with fellow MMA icon Anderson Silva back in January 2015 at UFC 183.

Originally, Diaz lost a unanimous decision that night, but the bout was changed to a no contest when Silva failed a post-fight drug test. Diaz then failed a test of his own for marijuana metabolites and was banned from competing for five years.

Although this was later reduced to 18 months, Diaz showed little interest in fighting again once his suspension was up. Most assumed that the Stockton native had fought for the last time. However, things changed last year when Diaz announced that he planned to make a comeback.

UFC president Dana White, though, had his reservations about booking Diaz for another fight, particularly after so long out of the sport. After meeting Diaz in person, White told the media that he "questioned whether Diaz really wanted to fight".

WBC heavyweight champion Fury addressed White's fears directly in footage that he posted to social media, insisting that Diaz is more than ready for another UFC bout.

"I'm here with my boy Nick, the bad man Diaz. What you saying Nick?" Fury began. "We're working hard, we're coming for all you motherf*****s out there. You're getting smashed to f***. You better believe it."

Fury then turned his attention to the UFC boss: "Absolutely smashing it, he's in tremendous shape, he's ready. Make the fight Dana, make the fight."

Whether Diaz actually fights again in the UFC remains to be seen. It has to be said, though, that Fury has had a good crack at trying to negotiate for him publicly.

While Fury is focused on his fight with Joshua for now, rumours continue to float around regarding a potential bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the future.

White might want to get used to Fury calling him out. It could be happening for some time to come.

