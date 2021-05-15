It's absolutely fantastic to see fans inside Wembley for the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester.

21,000 fans were allowed inside Wembley as part of a COVID events pilot to watch their side do battle for the oldest trophy in football.

It may have been 70,000 less than a full house but it certainly didn’t sound like it.

Football without fans is nothing.

However, before kick-off, there was a disappointing moment.

As customary, both Leicester and Chelsea players took the knee on the referee’s whistle before the match started.

A smattering of boos were audible from the TV and that was confirmed by the journalists inside the stadium.

That really is quite disappointing to hear.

Earlier this month, football participated in a three-day social media blackout in response to the abuse many people involved in the game receive on a daily basis - including racial abuse.

While some players have taken the decision to no longer kneel, fans shouldn’t be upset if others feel it’s a necessary gesture in their attempt to highlight racism in football.

Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player to stop taking the knee and he explained his reasoning behind it.

"Growing up, my parents just let me know that I should just be proud to be black, no matter what, and I just think we should stand tall," Zaha said at the FT Business of Football conference per the Guardian.

"I think the meaning behind the whole thing is becoming something that we just do now. That's not enough. I'm not going to take the knee."

In another conversation about the matter on ‘On The Judy podcast’, Zaha added: “The whole kneeling down - why must I kneel down for you to show that we matter?"

"Why must I even wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my top to show you that we matter? This is all degrading stuff.

"When people constantly want to get me to do Black Lives Matter talks and racial talks and I'm like, I'm not doing it just so you can put 'Zaha spoke for us'. Like a tick box, basically.

"I'm not doing any more, because unless things change. I'm not coming to chat to you just for the sake of it, like all the interviews I've done. "All these platforms - you see what's happening, you see people making fake accounts to abuse black people constantly, but you don't change it.

"So don't tell me to come and chat about stuff that's not going to change. Change it."

While Zaha’s decision must be respected, so must the decision from the players who continue to take the knee.

