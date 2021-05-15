Youri Tielemans has just scored an absolute worldie in the FA Cup final.

Leicester City came into their date with destiny against Chelsea as clear underdogs, facing a Blues side that have practically been unbeatable under Thomas Tuchel.

The Foxes, by contrast, were making their first appearance in an FA Cup final since the 1960s and have watched their campaign for Champions League football wobble and falter in recent weeks.

Chelsea vs Leicester City

However, with Chelsea having lost poorly to Arsenal in midweek, Brendan Rodgers' side were well aware that they could overcome the Champions League finalists in a one-off clash.

And although their monumental encounter under the Wembley arch won't have won awards for entertainment during the opening 45 minutes, it burst into life around the hour mark.

After a fast start to the second-half where Leicester started hoarding corners, quietly knocking on the Chelsea door, Tielemans showed everyone why he was the best player on the pitch.

Tielemans scores a screamer

That's because the Belgian took everyone's breath away with a screamer from the heavens, unwinding from 30 yards when he had absolutely no right to and duly finding the top corner.

There could have been four Kepa Arrizabalagas between the sticks and they still wouldn't have gotten anywhere near the blistering strike, which you can check out down below:

Imagine ripping that out in one of the most prestigious matches in world football.

One of the greatest FA Cup final goals

For us, it's got to go down as one of the greatest goals that has ever been scored in an FA Cup final, reminding us of Alexis Sanchez's rip-roarer for Arsenal against Aston Villa during the 2015 climax.

And sure, it doesn't reach the dizzying heights of Ricardo Villa's legendary goal against Manchester City, but you'll seldom see a better goal in a major final than Tielemans' worldie this season.

It also injected the sort of urgency that the 2021 climax was crying out for and gave Chelsea a kick up the backside having played as though they were still hungover from the Gunners defeat.

But it proved to be too little, too late with Tielemans' screamer proving enough for Leicester to make history, securing the 2021 FA Cup as VAR denied Ben Chilwell a last-minute equaliser. Crazy.

