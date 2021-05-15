Leicester City have won the FA Cup for the first time in their history after beating Chelsea 1-0.

And they've got an absolute screamer from the best player on the pitch, Youri Tielemans to thank as well as VAR.

Tielemans was already bossing the midfield when he picked up the ball from 30 yards in the 63rd-minute and unleashed an unstoppable strike. Kepa Arrizabalaga just waved at it on its way past.

It was a goal worthy of winning any game - and it won the FA Cup final for Leicester.

However, there was drama in the final few minutes of the match.

Chelsea thought they had equalised through Ben Chilwell but VAR ruled that he was millimetres offside in the build-up.

Absolutely incredible.

After losing four FA Cup finals in their career, the Foxes now have their name on the oldest trophy in football.

Leicester can't celebrate for too long, though.

Brendan Rodgers' side face Chelsea once again on Tuesday in what is a huge match in the race for a top four finish.

Leicester are currently two points ahead of Chelsea with just two matches remaining. Victory at the King Power on Tuesday will see them qualify for next season's Champions League.

As for Chelsea, it could be a nightmare few days for them.

They will need to pick themselves up for Tuesday because another defeat would hand the initiative to Liverpool.

They also have a Champions League final to think about on the horizon against Manchester City in Porto.

Losses in two finals and finishing outside of the top-four is unthinkable...

