Southampton have had an up-and-down season.

The Saints started well and were top of the table at one stage.

However, numerous injuries have taken its toll and Southampton have fallen into the bottom half.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be looking to bolster his squad in the summer and he's eyeing a move for a Premier League ace.

What is the latest Southampton transfer news?

According to the Express, Southampton are targeting a loan move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

The Saints want to sign him on a temporary deal with a view to making it a permanent one if he works out.

How has Loftus-Cheek performed this season?

The Englishman, who has 10 caps for his country, has spent this campaign on loan at Fulham from Chelsea.

He's had an underwhelming season, scoring just once the Premier League.

His poor form has not deterred Hasenhuttl, though, with the Austrian thinking he can be an asset to his side next year.

Have Southampton tried to sign Loftus-Cheek before?

Yes. The Express report that Hasenhuttl is a fan of the 25-year-old and tried to sign him last summer before he made the move to Fulham.

The Saints manager revealed that before they played Fulham earlier this week.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

"I cannot say that they have not very good players," he said, per HampshireLive.

"I know Ademola Lookman from Leipzig, he’s a fantastic player, they signed a few players we were also interested in last summer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek for example, for some good wages I think."

Chelsea fan fearful that Man United might get Varane | The Football Terrace

Should Southampton sign Loftus-Cheek?

Loftus-Cheek has had a poor season. He's really struggled to make an impact at Fulham.

But let's not forget his talent. He's been capped 10 times in England. You've got to be a half-decent player to make that many appearances for the Three Lions.

He hasn't been consistent in the past few seasons but he'll be a shrewd signing if Hasenhuttl can get the best out of him.

1 of 15 Which Toure brother played more games for Manchester City? Yaya Toure Kolo Toure

News Now - Sport News