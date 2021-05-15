Kasper Schmeichel dropped a career-defining performance during the 2021 FA Cup final.

To call the elastic Dane one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League is somewhat stating the obvious, but it couldn't have been any clear as Leicester secured a historic 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Make no mistake about it, the Foxes entered their Wembley clash as sizeable underdogs with their opponents having practically been unbeatable under the short reign of Thomas Tuchel.

Leciester win the FA Cup

However, the Champions League finalists simply couldn't find a way past Brendan Rodgers' men and a moment of magic in the second-half proved the difference between the two sides.

Youri Tielemans notched one of the greatest goals in FA Cup final history when he wound up a blistering strike from 30 yards, finding the top corner past Kepa Arrizabalaga's reach.

But Schmeichel's role was arguably even more important with the Dane standing up to some nerve-wracking chances from Chelsea as Tielemans' wonder goal finally encouraged them to push on.

FA Cup Final Match Review show (Football Terrace)

Schmeichel's superb performance

First, Schmeichel fantastically scrambled across his goal to push a Ben Chilwell header wide of the mark and second, he pulled out an even better save to push away Mason Mount's fizzing volley.

It looked for all intents and purposes that the England international had fired a fantastic strike into the far corner, only for the 34-year-old to deflect it wide of the post with an iron-wristed left hand.

As such, the long-term Leicester servant was incredibly emotional as Leicester celebrated winning the FA Cup for the first in their history upon the final whistle.

Schmeichel's special moment with Aiyawatt

And that couldn't have been any clearer than when Schmeichel stood in front of the BBC Sport microphones, struggling to hold back his tears and dedicating the win to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The former Leicester owner tragically passed away in a 2018 helicopter after a Leicester game and it was clear that the much-loved Thai was on the minds of the celebrating squad at Wembley.

It was a culmination of emotions that led to a truly beautiful moment after the full-time whistle with Schmeichel ensuring that club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha enjoyed his time in the sun.

Having lost his father in the aforementioned tragedy, Aiyawatt had the chance to lift the FA Cup trophy, receiving applause from the fans and players who respect him so much as club owner.

What a moving moment when Schmeichel made sure that Aiyawatt got involved in the celebrations when he appeared so reluctant at first.

A special family at Leicester

You could see the emotions in everybody's eyes when Aiyawatt got his hands on the silverware and it goes to show just how special the club atmosphere is from the boardroom to the dressing room.

On the back of the European Super League fiasco, football fans are feeling more dissatisfied with their owners than ever, making the situation at the King Power Stadium feel all the more unique.

It's reassuring to know that in a modern game more and more saturated with absentee billionaires that owners like Aiyawatt are still maintaining the connection with the fans that make football, football.

And it couldn't have been clearer that FA Cup glory meant more than just a trophy for Leicester and I think we can all hope that somewhere, somehow Vichai was looking down on their celebrations.

News Now - Sport News