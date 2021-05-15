Football quiz: How much do you know about Manchester City's history in Europe?

With Manchester City finally into the Champions League final, now seems like a pertinent time to look back on the club's history in European competition.

Indeed, while the temptation might be to suggest City have little history on the continent, given Guardiola's general struggles to translate their Premier League form in Europe, those who have followed the club all of their lives will know their impact goes far beyond their legendary Spanish coach.

After all, this is a side whose first appearance in Europe came over fifty years ago.

While the club's Abu Dhabi ownership may finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy later this month, even winning that wouldn't be the first time City have made a huge impact away from English football.

With that in mind and ahead of May's meeting with Chelsea, GIVEMESPORT have built a quiz for you, looking back on City's history in Europe.

Take the test below!

1 of 15 When did Man City first play in European competition? 1968-69 1969-70 1967-68 1965-66

