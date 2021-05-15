It’s not been a great few days for Chelsea.

On Wednesday, a much-changed side lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal to open the door to top four rivals Liverpool and West Ham.

The reason behind all the changes was Thomas Tuchel clealy had one eye on the weekend’s FA Cup final.

However, they suffered another 1-0 defeat to Leicester with Youri Tielemans’ screamer being the only goal of the game.

Things could get worse before they get better, though, as they face Leicester again in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Lose that and it’s going to be difficult to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Of course, they may gain entry into the competition via winning the Champions League as they face Manchester City in the final. But they don’t want to be relying on that.

Quite what team Tuchel fields on Tuesday will be interesting.

Will the German be able to pick up the players following their cup final disappointment?

One player may well be more disappointed than the rest, though.

We’re talking about Tammy Abraham.

Despite making changes against Arsenal in midweek, the striker wasn’t even in the squad. That was the case once again for the FA Cup final.

While we don’t exactly know what Abraham thought of the decision, we know exactly what his partner, Leah Monroe, thought of it.

She took to Instagram to rant about Tuchel’s decision, writing: “How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goalscorer out of the squad for a final!? The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition? It’s not making any sense to me whatsoever. Not even the bench!? This has to be a joke.”

Leah soon deleted her Instagram story.

Well, it wasn’t a joke as Tuchel instead turned to Christian Pulisic, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Oliver Giroud to come off the bench but to no avail.

Abraham had scored four goals in Chelsea’s run to the final - a hat-trick against Luton and another against Barnsley.

However, his future at Stamford Bridge is unclear with Tuchel clearly not a big fan of his.

