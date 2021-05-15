Leicester City have defeated Chelsea to win the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

It's staggering to think that the Foxes only returned to England's top-flight in 2014 because the last seven years has packed enough highs, lows and drama to fill a lifetime.

Although the iconic Premier League triumph of 2015/16 will never be beaten, there's no denying that winning football's oldest ever cup competition at Wembley Stadium comes in at a close second.

Leicester win the FA Cup

And Brendan Rodgers' men won the famous cup in dramatic fashion courtesy of Youri Tielemans scoring one of the greatest goals in the history of FA Cup finals.

After a drab first-half that produced little in the way of clearcut chances, Leicester made their pressure pay in the early exchanges after the break with Tielemans scoring from fully 30 yards.

The Belgian maestro was arguably the best player on the pitch long before he rippled the net, but firing an absolute rocket beyond the grasps of Kepa Arrizabalaga really put the icing on the cake.

FA Cup Final Match Review show (Football Terrace)

Youri Tielemans' stunning winner

And with Kasper Schmeichel making two crucial saves, as well as VAR denying a late equaliser from Ben Chilwell, the 24-year-old's screamer will go down as Leicester's history-making moment.

However, should Tielemans' goal actually have stood? Yes, you read that right because true to a game where VAR took centre stage, there was also controversy surrounding Leicester's winner.

Many Chelsea fans believe that the technology should at least have looked at the block by Ayoze Perez that allowed Leicester to gain possession just before Tielemans unleashed his rocket.

Controversial Perez moment

And that's because Perez appeared to touch the ball with his hand in the process of blocking Reece James' pass, prompting outrage from great swathes of the Stamford Bridge faithful on social media.

Now, given some of the savage handball calls that have been made this season, crazier things than Leicester having their goal chalked off could have happened - but what's your take on the incident?

Well, to find out and formulate your opinion, be sure to check out the incident down below as well as some of the more unhappy Chelsea fans with the officials' decision:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Look, regardless of the rules, I'd hate a world in which Tielemans' goal is ruled out for that.

At the end of the day, the ball hits Perez's knee first and he's literally got his head turned, so there's not even the slightest chance that he's trying anything illegal to get in the way of James' pass.

I'm well aware that handball decisions no longer live and die by motives - though, by the way, I don't think Perez's arm position is all that unnatural - but we've got to be vaguely realistic here.

We're talking about professional athletes dashing and darting across pitches at a world-class speed and I dare say that the two massive limbs attached to their abdomens will inevitably wave about.

So, sure, old laws and previous incidents might give Chelsea fans a reason to feel aggrieved but come on people, what's happened to football if we're seriously thinking of punishing Perez for that?

We'll have footballers playing in straitjackets at this rate...

1 of 20 Who has won the most FA Cups? Manchester United Arsenal Liverpool Chelsea

News Now - Sport News