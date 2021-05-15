It could be the greatest few days in Leicester City's history.

On Saturday evening, they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley to land their first ever FA Cup trophy.

On Tuesday evening, they could qualify for Champions League football with another victory against the same opponents.

Incredible.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will go into the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium high on confidence - albeit no doubt slightly ropey after all their celebrations.

As for Chelsea, how do they pick themselves up in such a short space of time?

They’ve now lost two in a row following their defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday, which left their chances of finishing in the top four in the balance.

Getting revenge for losing in the FA Cup final and the chance to pick up a crucial win in the race for Champions League qualification should be all the motivation Chelsea need.

However, a video has emerged from the Leicester dressing room following their cup victory that may serve as a bit of extra motivation.

It shows Daniel Amartey picking up the Chelsea pennant that is exchanged between captains at the start of the match and chucking it on the floor.

Take a look:

Amartey was an unused substitute during the final but his actions have not gone down well with football fans - especially considering the two sides will be playing each other again on Tuesday.

Check out some of the reaction on Reddit:

"That was so bad and unnecessarily disrespectful that the person recording ended the live video," one wrote.

Another added: "One of my favourite things about our trophy room is the array of pennants we have hung from the ceiling. This is a d**k move and a massive disrespect."

"That was pretty classless," one simply replied.

"That's very disrespectful. Disgusting really," another read.

A fifth tried to explain why many fans are upset about it by saying: "It's literally a sign of respect between the two clubs before kickoff. To throw it on the ground is honestly utterly disgraceful."

After the victory, manager Rodgers explained how he wants Leicester to establish themselves as “the people’s club” and the opposition to the Big Six who attempted to create a breakaway Super League.

“It has been pretty clear with the talk around the Super League and super-clubs and how they have been defined, but for us we would love to continue growing to be that people’s club as such: the club that supporters around the country look at and hope that their own club can do a Leicester in challenging the elite of the game,” he said, per the Guardian.

“We are realistic but also optimistic about what we can achieve even though we don’t have the resources of some of these other clubs. So being competitive and being a club in European football consistently over a number of years would be a huge success for Leicester City and would help the club continue to grow and develop on a worldwide basis.”

While Amartey’s actions certainly aren’t the crime of the century, it isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a player at the club wanting to become loved by everyone in the country.

