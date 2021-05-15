Tottenham transfers: Spurs approached by Spanish giants for 24-year-old star - The Verdict

Real Madrid have approached Tottenham about the possibility of signing Tanguy Ndombele this summer, as revealed by Football Insider.

The Frenchman has been a regular in the Spurs side this season, playing in 44 games across all competitions.

However, he seems to have fallen out of favour since the departure of Jose Mourinho, as he has only started one of their last four matches, which included him being an unused substitute in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City last month.

Having slipped down the pecking order at Tottenham, it seems that Real are ready to make their move for the 24-year-old, and they have already contacted the north London club to gauge Ndombele's availability.

It has been reported that the ball is now in Spurs' court, as they must now decide whether to keep Ndombele or let him go. They only signed him in 2019 for a club-record £54m fee, and it seems likely that Daniel Levy will want to get most of that money back if he is to sell Ndombele. If he is offered anywhere near that amount of money, he may well be tempted to let the talented midfielder move on.

So, should Tottenham look to cash in on Ndombele this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Christy Malyan and Jonathan Gorrie give their views below...

The Football Terrace: Forget Mourinho - THIS was the real problem at Tottenham...

Sam Brookes

"Time to say goodbye.

"It would be a shame to see Ndombele go, as it seems that Spurs' fans have never quite got to see the best of him. But that is the problem, he has lacked consistency ever since he arrived in England.

"This season has gone far better than his first in the Premier League, and he did score a spectacular lob against Sheffield United in January. Still, he has not produced these moments of magic often enough, particularly for someone who is Tottenham's joint-highest earner right now.

"Daniel Levy has done some smart business with Real before, getting hefty transfer fees for Gareth Bale and Luka Modric. He will be well aware that the Spanish giants are happy to part wells with their money if they see a player that they like.

"He should use this healthy relationship with the club to get a good deal for Ndombele so that he can get the well-paid midfielder off his books and then bolster the rest of the Spurs squad with the money that he gets from that transfer."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst it did take Ndombele some time to adjust to life at Tottenham, he has been relatively impressive this season in what has otherwise been a year to forget for the club’s supporters.

“As well as providing 10 direct goal contributions in all competitions, the midfielder has recorded a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.91 in the Premier League.

“Taking this into consideration, it would be an extremely naïve decision by Tottenham if they were to let him join Real Madrid this summer.

“By appointing a manager who champions attacking football, Spurs could get the very best out of Ndombele which in turn will have a positive impact on their fortunes and thus it is imperative that they stand by the Frenchman.”

Christy Malyan

"It's clear to see Ndombele is a gifted footballer. There's a uniqueness to his physique and the way he plays, using his body to pivot into space and then delivering cute forward balls.

"I just wonder how effective that uniqueness actually is. For how impressive it might look in certain instances, does the way Ndombele plays particularly suit attacking midfield, central midfield or defensive midfield? Moreover, does it particularly suit Tottenham, or for that matter any top team in the Premier League?

"I have my doubts and Spurs should too after the Frenchman's two seasons at the club. During the first he couldn't even get into the team and while he's played better this year, he's still not exactly set the world alight compared to a sensational final season at Lyon in which he bagged seven league assists and two Champions League goals.

"He's yet to produce seven Premier League assists across two campaigns and Real Madrid's interest gives Spurs a chance for a clean break rather than waiting to see if Ndombele will actually ever deliver on his club record price-tag. With that in mind, my advice to Daniel Levy is simple: take the money and don't look back."

1 of 15 What is Kane's Tottenham Hotspur shirt number? 20 8 9 10

Jonathan Gorrie

"With Harry Kane reportedly unhappy with the direction Tottenham are taking at the moment, selling Ndombele surely wouldn't be a good idea.

"In fact, it'd be a sure-fire way to annoy Kane.

"While it's taken the Frenchman a while to bed in, this season has been a successful campaign on an individual basis.

"Indeed, he's the only Spurs midfielder to have scored more than three goals this season and averages 2.4 dribbles per game (via WhoScored), alongside 0.5 key passes.

"Although that key pass average might not sound particularly impressive, it's more than any other Spurs midfielder and, alongside his impressive dribbling numbers, the 24-year-old looks the only midfield option who can drive forward and make an impact as things stand.

"Surely, the over-reliance on Kane and Heung-min Son can't go on to this extent next season, so Ndombele needs to be there.

"He's too good to sell."

News Now - Sport News