The new era of the UFC lightweight division is upon us.

Following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement at the back end of last year, and the fact he double downed on that decision earlier this year, all eyes were on who would be the next king of the lightweight division.

Well, after UFC 262, we have that answer.

The new king of the lightweights is none other than Charles Oliveira after he defeated Michael Chandler to grab hold of his first ever title in UFC.

It's been a turbulent few months for the division, with Khabib beating Justin Gaethje and then retiring, leaving the title vacated, causing plenty of issues for Dana White.

However, it's now Oliveira who sits atop the mountain, and it is he who will be monitoring closely what happens at UFC 264 in July. It's expected that the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 will challenge the Brazilian next for the title.

The impressive win over newcomer Chandler means the 31-year-old now has a professional record of 31-8 (1).

Not only that, but he is on the hottest streak of his UFC career, winning his last nine fights.

As for Chandler, he now has a UFC record of 1-1, but his reputation and work in Bellator before moving to UFC shouldn't be forgotten.

It will be interesting to see where Chandler goes from here, but also whether Oliveira does indeed fight either Poirier or McGregor next up.

News Now - Sport News