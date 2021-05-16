Youri Tielemans scored one of the greatest goals in FA Cup final history for Leicester City.

On a historic evening for the Foxes, the Belgian international fired home a 30-yard screamer that ultimately proved to be the difference during their entertaining clash with Chelsea at Wembley.

It was always going to take a moment of pure quality to settle such a high-quality match and Kepa Arrizabalaga didn't stance a chance when the ball left Tielemans' foot on 63 minutes.

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City

And with Leicester seeing out the result courtesy of Kasper Schmeichel's phenomenal saves, as well as VAR denying Ben Chillwell's equaliser, Tielemans' screamer proved to be the difference.

In other words, it was a pretty emotional moment and there were a number of factors that amped up the atmosphere even more than Tielemans having scored under different circumstances.

First and foremost, fans were allowed into Wembley Stadium for the final, which felt incredibly refreshing after months upon months of English football being played behind closed door.

The emotion of Leicester's winning goal

As such, even if you're a neutral fan, it was easy to get goosebumps when Tielemans' blockbuster strike sent the Leicester contingent that had made the journey to London wild in the stands.

But also, the occasion was so emotive for Leicester because it also meant so much to their owners with players saying that the late Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on their minds during the victory.

So, from every angle you look at the situation, it really hammers home the importance of Tielemans' goal and it has duly been given the Titanic music treatment on social media.

Tielemans' worldie with Titanic music

I know the trend, you know the trend, we all know the trend and you'd be mad to say that it doesn't make dramatic goals all the more special - and Tielemans' Wembley wordlie is no different.

And with videos of the 24-year-old lashing home his strike to the sound of Celine Dion emerging within hours of the game, don't be the person to miss out on them - and watch one down below.

You're here, there's nothing I fear. Oof. It makes you want to sing it out loud.

It's so rare that you see a goal of that quality scored in a cup final and Leicester fans couldn't have asked for a better manner through which they could win the first FA Cup for their illustrious history.

Rodgers reacts to FA Cup triumph

And it was also a massive moment for Brendan Rodgers who said to Sky Sports: "I'm very proud. It's a historical day for the football club, winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history, and clearly a special day.

"I'm so happy for the players, they were so courageous in the game. For the supporters, who have lost four finals. And for [Leicester owner Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha] 'Top' and his family, it's a dream of theirs to win the FA Cup and we've been able to deliver that.

"I thought it was a really good game, a classic FA Cup final game. We were playing against the Champions League finalists so we knew it would be tough, we'd have to suffer.

"But I thought we were well worthy of the win. We pressed the game really well, took them to the side of the field we wanted to, and when we had the ball we showed courage with it."

So, sure, the Titanic music does make Leicester's winning moment all the special, but Foxes fans will still have a tear in their eye regardless of whether Dion is blaring out the speakers.

