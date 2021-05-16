'Tis the season of new football kits.

While we all love the beautiful game for the sporting action first and foremost, it wouldn't be the same if we didn't transform into fashion estas whenever the new jerseys are released each year.

And with Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain having already unveiled some of their designs for the 2021/22 campaign, we're fast approaching an avalanche of new releases over the summer.

The season of kit releases

However, if you're struggling to wait that long to get your fix of footballing fashion, then fear not because the team at Footy Headlines are always bang on the money when it comes to leaks.

As a result, we've called upon their brilliant contacts and connections to compile every leaked 2021/22 design for the most followed clubs across Europe's top five divisions.

Now, it's worth saying that there are other leaks floating around, but in the interest of trying to give the most accurate foresight to the releases, we're sticking to Footy Headlines and their intel alone.

2020/21 leaked kits

So, without further ado, check out which football shirts you might be buying next season ahead of time by checking out the leaks released so far:

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

A stunning home kit juggling shades of red, a brilliant away jersey that's only curtailed by bizarre shading in the bottom corner and then, umm, a third kit that we can't make up our minds about.

Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund kits are always gorgeous, aren't they? The home kit looks like it could be one of the best in Europe next season and we can certainly get behind BVB revisiting another black-based strip.

La Liga

Atletico Madrid

Brushstrokes are the order of the season at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, working far better on the home strip than away version, while their third strip is a lovely throwback to the 2010/11 season.

Grim. Not only does the home kit look like a messy soup of about one thousand different ideas, but the limited information we have about the away jersey suggests it will be just as rough on the eyes.

There are very few nuggets of information when it comes to the third strip, but what we do know about the home and away kits is very promising, channelling a stunning blue and orange theme.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain

There's no guesswork required when it comes to PSG's already confirmed home kit, looking superb with the Jumpman icon, while their away and third strips have the potential to be just as gorgeous.

Premier League

Arsenal

A weak, bizarrely Ajax-like home shirt is saved by a smart yellow away top, which Arsenal officially unveiled with its cannon logo and a 1990s-inspired third strip that might be our favourite of the bunch.

Chelsea

Another year, another grim Chelsea home jersey, once again propping itself on an eye-bleeding texture, while the lurid leaks for the away and third designs will do little to cheer up Blues fans.

Liverpool

The away kit is ok and I've never really been a fan of Liverpool in yellow and red, but am I alone in loving the home strip? Social media would suggest so, even if the light-red trimmings tick my box.

Manchester City

Information is hard to come by on City's 2021/22 jerseys at the moment, give or take the colour pallets you can see below, but Puma love to spring a surprise when it comes to their texturing.

Manchester United

For me, the United designs are bang average and it really pains me to say that because revisiting the blue design of the early 1990s was massive missed opportunity. Maybe it's the sponsor...

Tottenham Hotspur

Truth be told, there's not a whole lot to say about the straightforward home and away designs, but the horrendous yoghurt and blackcurrant cocktail of the third jersey might be the worst in Europe.

Serie A

AC Milan

Again, the secret is out when it comes to the home strip, which is one of Milan's finest of the last decade, while their alternate kit looks like it will stick the landing of a brave design choice.

Inter Milan

Woah... it's fair to say that Nike's hot-streak with Inter kits could be coming to a close because this wild revision of the iconic blue and black stripes looks as cheap as the away strip seems boring.

Juventus

There's a lot to like about Juventus' new home jersey aside from the tacky '4XE' graphic and a thrilling third kit that could be one of the continent's finest makes up for a nondescript away design.

From Barcelona's patchwork home design to Arsenal's stunning third release, I think it's fair to say that Europe's top clubs are poised for a divisive and eclectic set of kits next season.

But frankly, that's the joy of the jerseys that we wear on our backs to cheer on our sides because I feel certain that my personal favourite is also someone's least favourite and vice-verse.

