One of the biggest criticisms fans have of VAR is that you can never celebrate a goal until it’s been confirmed to stand.

However, when your side equalises in the last minute of an FA Cup final, that goes out of the window.

And Chelsea fans learned the hard way on Saturday evening.

They trailed Leicester thanks to an incredible strike from Youri Tielemans but thought they had grabbed a last-gasp leveller through a combination of Ben Chilwell and a Wes Morgan own goal.

The Chelsea players ran to the corner to celebrate wildly as they looked to have forced the final into extra-time. The Chelsea fans inside Wembley erupted behind the goal while all the Blues supporters around the world were no doubt doing the same.

But then came the lines. Those dreaded lines.

VAR checked to see if there was an offside in the build-up and swiftly penalised Chilwell for a stray shoulder.

Heartbreak.

How do you go from such a high of celebrating a dramatic equaliser to having it chalked off within seconds?

Well, fortunately, everything is captured on video these days and that includes the celebrations of various Chelsea fans when they ‘equalised’.

One video is particularly hilarious unless, of course, you’re a Chelsea fan.

Under a big outdoor marquee, dozens of Chelsea fans are going wild after they appeared to have levelled the final.

‘GET UP THERE’ one fan constantly said, while others jumped about.

And then, right and the end of the video, it just goes silent as they realise it’s being checked by VAR.

We’d have loved to see the next 30 seconds or so but it’s still comical.

But that’s not the only one.

Another video has been shared of Chelsea fans going even more crazy as they stand and celebrate on benches. They didn’t know what was about to happen…

As neutral fans, we can laugh about this kind of thing but it isn’t right that fans are scared to celebrate a goal in real time just in case VAR rules it out for whatever reason.

Leicester won’t be complaining, though…

