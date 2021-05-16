Money in football has risen through the ceiling in recent years.

While the global situation has squeezed the brakes on transfer spending in the last 12 months, we now live in a world where footballers moving for more than £100 million isn't especially shocking.

Besides, the likes of Neymar, Joao Felix, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and more have all switched clubs for nine-figure fees and it's inevitable that the exclusive club will swell very soon.

Transfer values in 2021

However, it goes without saying that poor form or unfortunate circumstances can have the opposite result and see the transfer values of players decline.

And that's exactly what we're looking at today with El Chiringuito and Marca highlighting data by Transfermarkt that reveals the 10 players who have dropped the most in value in 2021.

There are certainly plenty of surprises in the top 10, too, with no less than five Barcelona players making the cut despite Ronald Koeman inspiring something of a late dash for the La Liga title.

Players whose transfer value has dropped

Meanwhile, there are two players flying the flag for the Premier League, while representatives from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich round off the unfortunate club of players.

So, without further ado, be sure to check out which players have seen the biggest decline in value:

10. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Decrease: €20 million

Current value: €100 million

9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Decrease: €100 million

Current value: €20 million

8. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Decrease: €20 million

Current value: €80 million

7. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Decrease: €20 million

Current value: €80 million

6. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Decrease: €20 million

Current value: €70 million

5. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Decrease: €20 million

Current value: €60 million

4. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Decrease: €40 million

Current value: €20 million

3. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Decrease: €40 million

Current value: €20 million

2. Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona)

Decrease: €22 million

Current value: €28 million

1. Clement Lenglet (Barcelona)

Decrease: €25 million

Current value: €25 million

Some big names losing value

Wow. There's plenty to unpack there.

It's clear that the undulations of Barcelona's season has led to their first-team squad taking a real hit in value even if we can probably attribute Pjanic and Messi's dips to their ages.

And it's worth noting that transfer value is decided by more factors than just their performances on the pitch because if that wasn't the case, then the appearance of De Bruyne would be bewildering.

Nevertheless, for the most part, the top ten shines a light on high-profile players who should be performing much better with Hazard and Mane perhaps being the most appropriate examples.

But like fortunes in football, things can change incredibly quickly, so we'd love to see these depreciating players turn things around and give their value a renaissance before 2022.

