Charles Oliveira made UFC history on Saturday night - as well as a lot of money!

The 31-year-old Brazilian stopped Michael Chandler in the second record at UFC 262 to win the vacant lightweight championship. Oliveira is just the 11th man ever to hold the title - and his journey to the top of the sport has been a long one.

'Do Bronx' competed for the 28th time as a UFC fighter this weekend. His association with the company goes all the way back to August 2010. Currently on the best run of his career, nobody can deny that the submission specialist has put in the work to reach the top of his division.

It is no secret that the key to big paydays in MMA is to headline major events, particularly for the UFC. Per sportekz.com, the fighter salaries for UFC 262 have been revealed - and, unsurprisingly, Oliveira and Chandler walked away with the biggest cheques of the night.

UFC 262 Salaries

According to reported figures, former Bellator MMA standout Chandler was guaranteed a base purse of $500,000 for Saturday's bout, while Oliveira received $400,000.

As part of the UFC's new sponsorship deal with sports apparel company Venum, Oliveira pocketed a further $42,000, with Chandler receiving $32,000.

There was more good news for the new 155-pound champion, too. Following his record-breaking 17th career finish in the company, Oliveira was awarded one of the $75,000 Performance of the Night bonuses by UFC president Dana White at the post-fight press conference.

Oliveira has former opponent Tony Ferguson to thank for the size of that bonus.

These payouts are normally only $50,000 apiece, but Ferguson cheekily asked White earlier this week to increase the bonuses for this weekend's card in Houston - on the basis that "everything is bigger in Texas".

Ultimately, Ferguson got his wish.

When estimated pay-per-view bonuses are added to the equation, it is believed that Oliveira will have earned a cool $875,000 at UFC 262. This amount is only based on reported information - and so could still rise further once the pay-per-view buyrate for the event is known.

Although he will be devastated at the way the night turned out, Chandler still had a very successful evening financially - with estimated total earnings of $842,000.

The same is true of long-time lightweight contender Ferguson.

At UFC 262, 'El Cucuy' lost via unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush, marking his third straight loss in a row. Ferguson is reported to have earned $750,000, however, in total for the contest, which might have signalled the end of his championship ambitions.

