Youri Tielemans scored what will prove to be one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history to cap a scintillating display of midfield sorcery on Saturday evening.

It was a significant and intensely emotional day for supporters of Chelsea and Leicester City but also for the wider footballing world.

The turnstiles reopened for the FA Cup Final for the first time since 2019 and 21,000 vociferous supporters, almost completely starved of watching their teams in the flesh since the beginning of the pandemic, assembled at Wembley for a tense affair that hinged on a handful of pendulum-shifting moments.

Chief among those was Tielemans' long-range winner in the 63rd minute. It was an exceptional strike from distance and one befitting of a final-winning goal.

But the Belgium international, who has been so integral to the success of Brendan Rodgers' side this season, offered so much more beyond his trophy-clinching thunderbolt.

On a day when some Leicester players struggled to fully manage the grandeur of the occasion, and not to mention the greasy terrain on which they were operating, Tielemans offered a calming presence at the heart of midfield.

He was a constant outlet and trustworthy custodian of the ball, and with Tielemans showing ice-cold composure Leicester grew in confidence as the game developed.

His ability to thread passes was excellent and decision-making calculated. He was diligent in recovering possession and stark in the tackle.

As midfield performances go, this was right up there with the best we've seen in an FA Cup Final.

Given how influential he was, it's no surprise that his highlights from the game have been packaged into a brilliant compilation.

You watch them in full below:

And, naturally, his display had fans of varying allegiances eating out of his hands on Twitter.

There was plenty of clamour for Leicester to sign Tielemans from Monaco on a permanent basis following an impressive loan spell in the second half of the 2018/19 season.

Despite reported interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the summer of 2019, a £40m club-record fee was eventually agreed and the Foxes secured the highly impressive technician.

As his time at the King Power Stadium has progressed, and particularly now he's added extra goals and assists to his game (nine and six in all competitions this season respectively), it's become abundantly clear that Leicester's world-beating recruitment system has done it again.

Top clubs across Europe will certainly have been alerted to his talent, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed after the game that he will negotiate a new contract with the Midlands outfit ahead of next season.

And let's not forget that Tielemans celebrated his 24th birthday just eight days before the cup final.

What an incredibly complete footballer.

