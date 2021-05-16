Youri Tielemans made all the headlines after Leicester won their first ever FA Cup on Saturday.

The midfielder scored a 25-yard screamer to break the deadlock against Chelsea, which proved to be the only goal of the game.

But it was the only goal of the game thanks to Kasper Schmeichel.

The Dane made two stunning saves late in the match to deny Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

Schmeichel was perhaps rather fortunate after VAR disallowed Chelsea’s last-minute equaliser but he deserved that bit of luck.

It had many suggesting that the Leicester captain was the best goalkeeper in the land.

Well, is he?

We decided to turn to Tiermaker to rank every Premier League goalkeeper from ‘The Best’ to ‘Awful.’

It should be mentioned that these rankings are all relative. If you’re good enough to play Premier League football, you’re an incredible athlete and professional. It feels a bit cheap for us to sit behind our desks and call these incredibly successful goalkeepers ‘awful’.

But we’re merely ranking each goalkeeper against one another to help form tiers and it shouldn't be taken too seriously.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the ranking:

Awful

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Adrian

Robin Olsen

We apologise to the three mentioned goalkeepers but they’ve made a series of mistakes when they’ve been called upon.

Kepa and Adrian simply aren’t good enough to be No.2s for Chelsea and Liverpool respectively, while Olsen has looked out of his depth when he’s replaced Jordan Pickford - especially during a 3-3 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Poor

Aaron Ramsdale

Joe Hart

Fraser Forster

John Ruddy

Darren Randolph

Willy Caballero

Wayne Hennessey

David Button

Zack Steffen

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Danny Ward

Many of the goalkeepers in this category have been placed here because they haven’t had too many opportunities to impress, in truth.

There is one out-and-out first-choice goalkeeper in the form of Aaron Ramsdale, who has struggled to repay his £18.5 million transfer fee with Sheffield United.

Average

Alex McCarthy

Sam Johnstone

Rui Patricio

Mat Ryan

Karl Darlow

Kiko Casilla

Sergio Romero

A few first-choice No.1s feature in the ‘Average’ category.

Alex McCarthy is in danger of being replaced by Forster at Southampton, while Sam Johnstone has actually had a really good season for West Brom. However, he’s just a level below those in the ‘Good’ tier.

Rui Patricio remains Wolves’ No.1, while Karl Darlow filled in brilliantly for Newcastle for much of this season.

Good

David de Gea

Dean Henderson

Alphonse Areola

Bernd Leno

Jordan Pickford

Nick Pope

Illan Meslier

Hugo Lloris

Vicente Guaita

Lukasz Fabianski

Martin Dubravka

‘Good’ but not quite ‘Quality’.

Manchester United duo David de Gea and Dean Henderson both feature, while the first-choice goalkeepers for Fulham, Arenal, Everton, Burnley, Leeds, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle are included.

All of which are ‘Good’ but they’re not in the conversation for the best goalkeeper in the Premier League.

Quality

Kasper Schmeichel

Emiliano Martinez

Edouard Mendy

Alisson

We believe there are four goalkeepers below ‘The Best’ in the league.

Schmeichel proved his ability once again in the FA Cup final, while Emiliano Martinez has probably been the best ‘keeper in the league this season at Aston Villa.

Edouard Mendy has barely put a foot wrong since arriving at Stamford Bridge and, despite some recent mistakes, Alisson is still ‘Quality’.

The Best

Ederson

Ederson is ‘The Best’ goalkeeper in the league.

The Brazilian can do it all. He’s an excellent shot-stopper while his distribution is the best in the world.

Final rankings

So, Ederson takes the top spot while FA Cup hero has to settle for the category below, alongside Martinez, Mendy and Alisson.

We’re sure that absolutely everyone will agree with all the selections…

Tielemans WONDERGOAL wins Leicester City The FA Cup (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News