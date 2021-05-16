UFC 262 is now in the books and with it is a new lightweight champion.

Charles Oliveira came away from the event with the gold, but that wasn't all. He also came away with a new enemy in the shape of Conor McGregor.

Of course, a UFC event wasn't going to go by without mentioning the Irishman, and as he always somehow seems to do, he forced his name into the mouth of the lightweight champion.

Although he should be focusing on UFC 264 and the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, it seems that McGregor already has his eyes firmly set on Oliveira and that lightweight title that his long-term foe Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated earlier this year.

Immediately after the Brazilian defeated Michael Chandler via TKO in the second round, Notorious posted on his official Twitter account: "Congrats to Oliveira on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is..."

Although maybe not as out there and crazy as his usual activity on social media, it's very clear that McGregor has his eyes on the Brazilian and becoming the 12th man in UFC to hold the lightweight strap.

However, as the new champion rightfully stated in his post-fight press conference, the Irishman should be focusing on Poirier and the vital trilogy fight, scheduled for July 10.

When asked about McGregor's tweet and reaction to the fight, Oliveira said: “Conor, worry about Dustin.

Conor, since you’re so tough: First of all, you beat Dustin, and then you come over to Brazil and I’m going to put you on your a**.

"First he’s got to get past Dustin. He’s one of these guys that just talks a lot. He’s got to beat Dustin first.”

So it seems that we could be looking at an Oliveira vs McGregor scrap at the end of this year or early next year, should the Irishman get the better of Poirier, of course.

However, after what went down in January, it's not a given that that will happen.

As for now, Oliveira can enjoy his first title victory in UFC, and despite looking pretty uncertain in the opening round, it was a job well done for the Brazilian on newcomer Chandler.

Despite losing, however, there's still plenty of avenues and routes for the respected fighter, including potential bouts with Justin Gaethe and/or the loser of the trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier.

Boy that lightweight division certainly is stacked, isn't it?!

Let's just forget about trying to predict what's next for all of the fighters and enjoy it!

