Steven Gerrard has led Rangers to an incredible Invincible season.

After beating Aberdeen 4-0 on the final day of the Scottish Premiership, it meant an entire campaign without losing.

What an amazing achievement.

"I've got a lot of experience. I've been a professional since I was 17 years of age. Sometimes these moments pass you by when you're younger,” Gerrard told Sky Sports after Rangers lifted the trophy at Ibrox.

"But I won't let another one of these moments ever pass me by again. What you have to sacrifice for moments like this, family-wise, on a daily basis - getting up really early, working late at night, sleeping through the night with stuff on your mind...

"I wanted to enjoy this moment because it's been a long time since I've smelled this success and the champagne.”

Gerrard is perhaps referring to the fact that, despite playing for Liverpool for 17 seasons, he failed to win the Premier League title at Anfield.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying and he came incredibly close during the 2013/14 season where a devastating slip against Chelsea late in the campaign saw the Reds lose a crucial match.

And Sky Sports seemed quite keen in pointing out that this league triumph was the first in his career.

Of all the things Sky Sports could have used on Gerrard’s caption after this incredible achievement, they decided to go with "This is the first league title of his career”.

While that’s true and they probably didn’t mean any malice, it seemed a bit unnecessary.

And many fans called them out for it on their Instagram post. Check out some of the reaction:

"Sky Sports mocked him - first league title of his career," one pointed out.

"First league title," another added with a shocked face emoji.

A third wrote: "I love how they had to mention this is his first league title of his career" with a crying face emoji.

A fourth added: "‘First title of his career' that’s a violation."

"This is the first league title of his career," another noted with laughing emojis.

Gerrard went on to speak about how eye-opening the experience of managing Rangers is for him.

"As a kid, I thought it was one club for life," he explained.

"I've come through at Liverpool and had a career there which I'm immensely proud of. I came up here with my eyes wide open to learn about the club.

"I had a good idea from the outside but this has grabbed me. It's a club like very few in the world. This has got a special place in my heart. I'm happy here. I had to make a lot of sacrifices family wise, but I want more.

"I absolutely stink right now but it feels really good and I want more of it."

