How fantastic was it to see 21,000 fans inside Wembley for the FA Cup final?

While the stadium was only about a quarter full for the COVID pilot event, it felt like a full house.

Fans from both Leicester and Chelsea created an incredible atmosphere and reminded us just how much football has missed supporters.

But only one set of fans would enjoy their day out.

And thanks to Youri Tielemans’ screamer, it was the Leicester fans celebrating their first ever FA Cup victory.

While the 6,250 Leicester fans erupted when Tielemans’ rocket hit the top corner, their celebrations when Chelsea’s late equaliser was chalked off was perhaps were more jubilant.

Former Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell forced what appeared to be an own goal from Wes Morgan to take the match into extra-time. But as the Chelsea players and supporters celebrated wildly, they weren’t aware that VAR was checking the goal.

And it didn’t take too long for them to correctly adjudge Chilwell to have strayed offside in the build-up.

From ecstasy to agony for Chelsea, while Leicester went from agony to ecstasy.

Incredible drama.

But what was it like actually being inside Wembley during that minute or so?

Well, fortunately for us, one of the 21,000 supporters inside the stadium was filing a matchday vlog for Chelsea Fan TV.

Lewis from Chelsea Fan TV filmed his, and all the other Chelsea fans’, reaction after thinking they had scored a late equaliser only to discover it would be disallowed.

We shouldn't laugh but it’s rather hilarious.

The fun starts at around the 5 minute mark.

WARNING: Some of the language is NSFW.

Take a look:

Oh, how we’ve missed fan footage.

While it’s great that the correct decision was made in the end, football is in danger of ruining these special moments for fans who are too fearful to celebrate in case VAR interferes.

It’s quite funny for everyone else, though.

Tielemans WONDERGOAL wins Leicester City The FA Cup (The Football Terrace)

