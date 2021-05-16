Chelsea flop Kepa accused of poor goalkeeping for Tielemans' FA Cup Final-winning goal

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in FA Cup game at Wembley

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was beaten by an absolute stunner from Youri Tielemans in the FA Cup Final on Saturday evening. 

With the game finely poised after 63 minutes, Tielemans began striding towards goal with the ball at his feet. 

The Belgium international was a long way out but, with the boisterous Leicester fans urging him to shoot from distance, he took aim and slammed home a historic goal. 

Tielemans was leaning back ever so slightly as he made contact with his right boot, and his standing foot wasn't quite planted directly next to the ball.

That combination created a rather peculiar effect as the ball made a beeline for the top corner.

It was an exceptionally well executed goal, yet it seemed to take a while to hit the back of the net. 

In the midst of the jubilant celebrations, and with a potential handball from Ayoze Perez being debated, nobody seemed to question whether Kepa could have saved Tielemans' effort. 

However, now that the dust has settled, fans are beginning to point accusative fingers at the Spaniard. 

"Chelsea will not win the Champions League EITHER"! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

One fan has shared a compilation of goals Chelsea have conceded from distance when Kepa has been donning the gloves. 

The 42-second highlight reel, which is captioned 'Kepa and long shots, a better love story than Twilight', features plenty of goals that Chelsea's number two could have done nothing about.

There are, however, some that help explain why his stock has diminished so sharply since arriving at Stamford Bridge. 

Take a look below: 

Clearly, Kepa has already developed something of a reputation for failing to prevent long-range efforts from reaching the net. 

And  fans on Twitter believe that his struggle to deal with long shots cost Chelsea in the Cup final. 

Some members of the Blues faithful pointed the blame at Thomas Tuchel for starting him over Edouard Mendy in such a high-profile game.

Others, meanwhile, suggested that Mendy would have tipped Tielemans' strike away from the target. 

p1f5qibnt24h577k1cil4fn1nk1d.jpg p1f5qilmcg1hco75lkb9q47cajf.jpg p1f5qim47t3ntj8p5cr1p7m1ui5h.jpg p1f5qj4a4n1cld1m2q1drd1jkp1qrmj.jpg p1f5qj4l9shnhbs25817dp8t3l.jpg p1f5qjoa7j1uek13h410of1f53hqmn.jpg

Rather intriguingly, during his post-match interview Tielemans alluded to a potential weakness that Leicester had already analysed in Kepa's game, per BBC Sport (19:45).

"It was a really tight game and to score in the final but what a goal that was! So I’m really happy for the team and for the fans.

"Today I got a text message saying I had to aim for the top corner. I did it and I’m really happy!" 

Perhaps there is something in this theory after all.

1 of 20
p1f588udvr18kr1atg1vmb11rgeol3.jpg

Ultimate Chelsea quiz: Who assisted Drogba's 2012 CL final goal?

News Now - Sport News