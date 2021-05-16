Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was beaten by an absolute stunner from Youri Tielemans in the FA Cup Final on Saturday evening.

With the game finely poised after 63 minutes, Tielemans began striding towards goal with the ball at his feet.

The Belgium international was a long way out but, with the boisterous Leicester fans urging him to shoot from distance, he took aim and slammed home a historic goal.

Tielemans was leaning back ever so slightly as he made contact with his right boot, and his standing foot wasn't quite planted directly next to the ball.

That combination created a rather peculiar effect as the ball made a beeline for the top corner.

It was an exceptionally well executed goal, yet it seemed to take a while to hit the back of the net.

In the midst of the jubilant celebrations, and with a potential handball from Ayoze Perez being debated, nobody seemed to question whether Kepa could have saved Tielemans' effort.

However, now that the dust has settled, fans are beginning to point accusative fingers at the Spaniard.

One fan has shared a compilation of goals Chelsea have conceded from distance when Kepa has been donning the gloves.

The 42-second highlight reel, which is captioned 'Kepa and long shots, a better love story than Twilight', features plenty of goals that Chelsea's number two could have done nothing about.

There are, however, some that help explain why his stock has diminished so sharply since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Take a look below:

Clearly, Kepa has already developed something of a reputation for failing to prevent long-range efforts from reaching the net.

And fans on Twitter believe that his struggle to deal with long shots cost Chelsea in the Cup final.

Some members of the Blues faithful pointed the blame at Thomas Tuchel for starting him over Edouard Mendy in such a high-profile game.

Others, meanwhile, suggested that Mendy would have tipped Tielemans' strike away from the target.

Rather intriguingly, during his post-match interview Tielemans alluded to a potential weakness that Leicester had already analysed in Kepa's game, per BBC Sport (19:45).

"It was a really tight game and to score in the final but what a goal that was! So I’m really happy for the team and for the fans.

"Today I got a text message saying I had to aim for the top corner. I did it and I’m really happy!"

Perhaps there is something in this theory after all.

