Aston Villa transfers: Villa monitoring £20m-rated star - The Verdict

Aston Villa want to sign Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa this summer, as per The Daily Mail.

Fulham have recently been relegated to the Championship after only picking up five wins all season. However, Anguissa has been one of their better performers in a tough season for the Cottagers.

In fact, he has been their best player according to WhoScored, who have given him an average match rating of 7. Only Jack Grealish, Kortney Hause (who has only played four games) and Ollie Watkins have been given higher marks for Villa this season in the Premier League.

Anguissa has also caught the eye of two other top-flight outfits, with Arsenal and Everton believed to be interested in signing the Cameroon international, who is valued at £20m by Fulham.

Villa appear to have competition for his signature, but they will want to get the deal done as they look to build on their 2020/21 campaign, with the team set to finish in mid-table.

So, would Anguissa be a good signing for Villa?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie offer their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"A major upgrade on Douglas Luiz.

"Scanning through the pair's respective statistics this season, Anguissa has the better numbers in almost every department.

"The 25-year-old has managed more dribbles and assists than Luiz, suggesting that he offers more from an attacking perspective, while he has also outperformed Luiz when it comes to tackles and interceptions, showing that he is an excellent modern-day midfielder, who is happy to carry out his defensive duties as well.

"Villa have had a solid season, and now seem to have established themselves back in the Premier League after surviving by the skin of their teeth last year. They need that added star quality next year if they are to move to the next level, though, and Anguissa seems to have that.

"Get him over to Villa Park and he will slot in seamlessly alongside John McGinn."

Joshua Cole

“Whilst Villa will need to bolster their squad during the upcoming transfer window, it could be argued that signing Anguissa would be a waste of funds.

“Although the midfielder has illustrated some signs of promise for Fulham this season, there is no guarantee that he will be an upgrade on the Lions’ existing options.

“Considering that Smith has the likes of Douglas Luiz, John McGinn and Marvelous Nakamba at his disposal, Anguissa may struggle to force his way into Villa’s starting XI if he does make the move.

“Taking this into consideration, it could be argued that Villa ought to be a tad more ambitious when it comes to their summer transfer activity as drafting in several classy operators may allow them to reach new heights.”

Christy Malyan

"While Dean Smith deserves plenty of credit for how far he's taken Villa since replacing Steve Bruce in their Championship days, there are still a few issues to address next season. One is an over-reliance on Jack Grealish, who has a 25% impact on their win-rate, and another is their struggles in changing games after falling behind, with only five points taken from such positions this season.

"But in some ways, I see these issues as largely interlinked. The fact is, Villa don't have much of a Plan B and that isn't really Smith's fault. Wesley's long-term injury has left him without an adequate alternative to Ollie Watkins, while the back four has been virtually unchallenged all season and John McGinn and Douglas Luiz are nailed-on starters in midfield.

"Ultimately, the only variety within the squad is through Ross Barkley, Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi. All have the potential to be game-changers on their day, but you wouldn't count on any of them to do so consistently either. It's resulted in Villa playing a 4-2-3-1 or slight variation in every Premier League game this season.

"Anguissa is by no means a match-winner himself, but he at least gives the Villa boss another option, a means of changing the dynamic in midfield and therefore the overall structure of his team. In that sense, the Fulham man is exactly what Smith needs this summer - more depth and alternatives to help Villa keep opponents guessing with team selections and change the course of games when going behind."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Is this really the area in which Villa need to strengthen?

"Anguissa has certainly impressed this season despite Fulham's wider problems but Morgan Sanson was signed in January and is yet to truly bed in, and ideally, he would act like a new signing next season.

"As cliche as that sounds, Villa have to hope that happens. Indeed, with Ross Barkley's form falling off a cliff since his promising start, Jack Grealish has little help on the creative front and still has twice as many assists as the next Villa player despite missing an awful lot of 2021.

"As talented as Anguissa is, he doesn't strike as the kind of player who can bring that kind of guile to the squad and feed Ollie Watkins.

"Villa need creativity. Not industry."

*All stats correct prior to this weekend's matches

