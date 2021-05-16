Chelsea were defeated 1-0 by Leicester City in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Youri Tielemans' sensational second half strike in front of 22,000 fans at Wembley Stadium was enough to secure victory for The Foxes.

It's the first time in their history that they have triumphed in the FA Cup and Brendan Rodgers' side thoroughly deserved to win on the day.

Chelsea dominated the ball and had an 89th-minute equaliser disallowed for offside after a VAR review, but it was far from a convincing performance by Thomas Tuchel's side.

The Blues were a tad lethargic in attack and £72 million summer signing Kai Havertz should probably have been introduced from the bench earlier.

Tuchel brought the languid German forward on for Jorginho in the 75th-minute of proceedings and he failed to have much of an impact.

Havertz's time on the pitch wasn't much to write about, but the same cannot be said about how he entered the game.

Why? Because a hilarious video has emerged of Havertz receiving his instructions from Tuchel and it really does look as if the Chelsea manager is rapping to him.

Unsurprisingly, the footage below has gone viral on social media...

Video

When's the Wembley LP coming out then, Thomas?!

In his customary hat and tracksuit, Tuchel really does look like he's replicating one of Eminem's rap battles in 8 Mile.

After the game, the Chelsea boss was full of praise for his team's performance against Leicester, stating that they were "unlucky" to lose at Wembley.

"I think this performance in this game is enough to win," he said, per Chelsea's official website. "Today we were simply unlucky, we've never hidden the fact you need luck to win at this level."

Fans of the club will be hoping that luck will be on their side against Leicester next Tuesday in the Premier League, a game that could decide which of the two teams finishes in the top four.

