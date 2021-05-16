Liverpool's hopes of Champions League qualification are still alive after a dramatic 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday.

Hal Robson-Kanu had given the hosts the lead on the day with an impressive left-footed finish, before a brilliant equaliser from Mohamed Salah in the 33rd minute.

In the second half, West Brom had a goal from Kyle Bartley controversially ruled out by VAR after Matty Phillips was adjudged to have been in an offside position and blocking Alisson Becker's view.

Then in the final minute of injury-time, Liverpool snatched a winner in the most memorable way possible.

Alisson came up for a corner and the Brazilian scored an incredible header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross to put the Reds 2-1 up.

It will forever be one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history, of that there is no doubt.

Every elite-level striker operating in the game right now would have been proud of that header from Alisson!

Football really is the best sport in the world, isn't it? The Brazilian is the first goalkeeper to score for Liverpool in the club's 129-year history, which is quite a remarkable statistic.

It couldn't have come at a better time for the club either, with the Reds now in pole-position to qualify for next season's Champions League as a result of Alisson's iconic last-gap winner against West Brom.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on 63 points, which puts them just one behind Chelsea and three behind Leicester City.

Those two teams play each other next Tuesday evening, meaning that if Liverpool can win their remaining two Premier League games against Burnley and Crystal Palace, they will finish ahead of at least one of them.

