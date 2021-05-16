Alisson Becker has scored a last-minute winner for Liverpool. What is life?!

The Reds were staring down the barrel when they entered stoppage time against West Bromwich Albion with the scores level, casting serious doubts surrounding their Champions League hopes.

Hal Robson-Kanu had thrown a cat amongst the pigeons by firing the Baggies into an early lead at the Hawthorns, before Mohamed Salah's superb finish ensured the scores were level at full-time.

Alisson scores winner vs West Brom

And give or take some VAR drama along the way, that was how things remained until the dying seconds in the Black Country and it forced Liverpool to roll the dice when they won a late corner.

We've all seen goalkeepers go up for set-pieces when a team needs a result, but seldom does it actually ever pay off and even less so when it comes to the arena of the Premier League.

However, Alisson can now claim to be part of an exclusive club with Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic as goalkeepers to have scored in the division.

But you wouldn't have known that Alisson plies his trade between the sticks because the way he leapt into the air to steer his header past Sam Johnstone is what you'd expect from a season striker.

Emotional scenes at full-time

And the scenes that it queued at the Hawthorns were nothing short of emotional with the Liverpool players joyously celebrating as though they'd won the league - and power to them for that.

However, there was nobody more emotional than Alisson himself who could be seen in tears after his dramatic winner, receiving embraces from his Liverpool teammates after the final whistle.

But I'll be completely honest with you, there's nothing that I could write that would suitably sum up the absolute scenes at full-time, so do yourselves a favour and check it out with your own eyes here:

Imagine hating football.

Alisson couldn't hide his emotions

There are certain moments in sport where, regardless of who you support, you just have to sit back, applaud and revel in the fact that you love the very thing that brings about these special moments.

No doubt there are plenty of fans who didn't want Liverpool to move closer to Champions League qualification, but even they must have cracked a smile when Alisson found the back of the net.

Sometimes you need a moment of divine intervention and it's clear that somebody was looking over Alisson when he found the net today. I dare say the beautiful game is, erm, a beautiful game.

