Everton transfers: Toffees eye 88-cap international - The Verdict

Everton want to sign experienced full-back Juan Cuadrado from Juventus this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Colombian international is out of contract at the Serie A giants next year, and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

The Toffees appear to have sensed an opportunity, and are now looking to tempt the 32-year-old over to Goodison Park in the next transfer window.

It has been reported that Cuadrado could be available for less than €15m (£12.9m) if Everton do pursue their interest in him.

He has been a rare shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for Juventus, who are in danger of missing out on the top four in Serie A.

Cuadrado has chipped in with 10 assists in the league - more than any of his teammates - and has received an average match rating of 7.09 from WhoScored. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (7.63) and Federico Chiesa (7.23) have been given higher marks.

So, would Cuadrado be a good signing for Everton?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Christy Malyan and Jonathan Gorrie give their thoughts below...

*Stats correct prior to this weekend's action

Sam Brookes

"Everton need another creative outlet in their squad. Lucas Digne has done well this season, registering seven assists in the league, but no other player has managed more than four. The Toffees can't simply rely on Digne's set-pieces as their best method of scoring goals.

"Meanwhile, over in Italy, Cuadrado has been in inspired form going forwards down the right flank for Juventus. Not only has he hit double figures in terms of assists for the season, but he has also managed 54 key passes - more than any of his teammates and any of Everton's current crop of players.

"His ability to play anywhere down the right flank is another major boost as it means that he can create chances from multiple positions down that side.

"Given the supposed price-tag and the numbers that he has produced this season, it would fine piece of business if Ancelotti could get him over to Goodison Park."

Joshua Cole

“With Seamus Coleman edging closer to the twilight of his career, Everton may need to draft in an alternative for the Republic of Ireland international.

“Therefore, a move for Cuadrado may turn out to be yet another clever bit of business by Ancelotti as he is capable of playing as a full-back as well as a winger and thus would offer the Toffees a great deal of versatility.

"He has enjoyed a relatively impressive campaign to date in Serie A, and providing he is able to hit the ground running at Goodison Park, the Colombian international could be a real hit with the club’s supporters next season."

Christy Malyan

"Juan Cuadrado has always been a handy player and quite frankly, Jose Mourinho never gave him the opportunities or the time he deserved to really show that at Chelsea.

"But my big concern is his age. By the time next season starts he'll have turned 33.

"Recent form shows little sign of the Colombian slowing down - he's notched up 10 assists in Serie A this season. But the Italian top-flight has a long and storied history of elite footballers playing there well into their late thirties. The Premier League, on the other hand, is an entirely different animal.

"At the same time, consider some of the players who are causing waves at Everton right now. Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ben Godfrey. They're all young and hungry, developing players. Yes, James Rodriguez has played his part this season and the likes of Lucas Digne, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have played important roles too.

"But ultimately, Everton are only going to get to that next level by working with young players Carlo Ancelotti can help improve. Signing a soon-to-be 33-year-old feels like a big step in the wrong direction."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Why, oh why would Everton want to sign Juan Cuadrado?

"Having utterly failed in England during his brief stint with Chelsea, the Colombian has flattered to deceive with Juventus, merely playing a back-up role in a team who used to dominate.

"Criticised for his defensive mistakes, the 32-year-old is dribbled past at least once a game on average (via WhoScored) in a side who often dominate possession, so exactly what he could bring to this Everton back line is unclear.

"For context, not a single Everton defender to have played more than one game is as easily bypassed.

"With Max Aarons reportedly available for around £30m, surely Everton should be looking to the future.

"What a waste of money he'd be."

