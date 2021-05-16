Should Marcelo Bielsa actually swap Leeds United for Tottenham? The Verdict

According to Football Insider, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa will be sounded out by Tottenham Hotspur in their attempts to replace Jose Mourinho ahead of next season.

A manager championed by the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola in the past, much has been made about Bielsa's attacking approach, though Spurs have only kept one more clean sheet than his Leeds side and were under the tutelage of a man largely considered to be ultra-defensive in his approach.

With The Guardian claiming last month that chairman Daniel Levy was chasing an attack-minded manager capable of bringing through young players - effectively making a team greater than the sum of its parts - it's somewhat easy to see why they'd be keen on Bielsa.

A report in The Daily Telegraph recently claimed Leeds were confident he would sign a new deal with them, however, nothing has yet been signed.

Still, trading in his emotional connection with Leeds before fans ever even got to see him manage in the Premier League wouldn't exactly be in keeping with the progression of Bielsa's career. A principled man who reportedly made his players pick up litter for three hours in order to show how long an average supporter would have to work in order to afford a match ticket, a quick-fire move for a potential pay rise at this stage of his long career doesn't seem to fit the 65-year-old's character.

However, stranger things have certainly happened in football so GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts.

Should Marcelo Bielsa swap Leeds for Tottenham?

Jonathan Gorrie

Absolutely not.

Bielsa is the most popular Leeds manager in recent memory and appears to have the respect of his bosses at Elland Road, as well as a strong connection with this squad. At 65 and having never really shown he's driven by the ambition of simply managing a bigger club to raise his profile, what would the point be in moving to Spurs during what looks like an unstable period for the club?

They have sacked their last two managers and their best player reportedly wants to leave. That's not to say the Spurs job wouldn't be attractive but perhaps more for a manager taking the next step up in their burgeoning career.

Indeed, it's not as if they're challenging for tophies.

Bielsa has nothing left to prove.

