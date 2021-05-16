It really was a dramatic day of La Liga action on Sunday.

At one point during the penultimate round of Spanish top-flight fixtures, Real Madrid were top of the table thanks to a goal by Nacho Fernandez away at Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico Madrid then fell 1-0 behind to Osasuna and it looked as if Diego Simeone's side were about to blow their chances of La Liga glory.

But they managed to turn things around, with Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 82nd-minute.

Then with just two minutes of normal time remaining, former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez fired home from inside the box to put Atletico 2-1 up.

It was a fine finish from one of the greatest strikers in history and you can check out the Uruguayan's goal below.

Suarez's last-gasp winner

Could that be the goal that wins La Liga for Atletico? It could well be, although Simeone's side still have some work to do on the final day of the 2020/21 campaign.

But thanks to Suarez's strike - which was his 20th in league action this season - Atletico know that victory over Valladolid next Sunday will secure them the title.

Simeone was understandably in a celebratory mood after the Osasuna game, the Argentine manager charging down the tunnel and punching the air.

Simeone celebrates

On the day Atletico took a huge step towards securing the La Liga crown, Suarez's former club Barcelona suffered a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi had put the Catalan side in the lead with a header in the first half, but two goals from the in-form Santi Mania saw the visitors claim all three points.

Ronald Koeman's job is far from safe now...

