Liverpool fans, have you caught your breath yet?

In one of the wildest moments in Premier League history, the Reds kept their hopes of Champions League qualification alive when goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored an astonishing late winner.

With the scores locked at 1-1 during their clash with West Bromwich Albion, Jurgen Klopp gave the go-ahead for Alisson to make the trip into the opposition penalty area and boy did it pay off.

Alisson's winner vs West Brom

You'd have been forgiven for thinking that Alisson had played as a striker his entire life by the way he leapt to meet Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner, directly a superb header into the far corner.

And it cued some truly remarkable scenes at the Hawthorns with Liverpool celebrating in a state of disbelief as Alisson became just the sixth goalkeeper to score in the history of the competition.

But although Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic achieved the feat before him, there's no denying that Alisson's header was the most dramatic.

West Brom vs Liverpool Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

Scenes of pure emotion

And that couldn't have been clearer after the full-time whistle when the Brazilian shot-stopper was seen in tears, later referencing his late father in an emotional post-match interview.

It really couldn't have happened to a more deserving player and one can only imagine how extra special the moment would have been had a contingent of Kopites been sat in the away end.

Sadly, that wasn't the case, but Liverpool fans across the globe were still jumping with joy when Alisson found the back of the net and no more so than on The Redmen TV.

Incredible reaction to Alisson winner

The highly-revered independent fan channel hosts a brilliant match reaction show whenever the Reds take to the pitch and they were on hand to react to Alisson's iconic moment in real-time.

And with unreserved screaming, shell-shocked facial expressions and even stripping gracing their celebrations, it's fair to say that their reaction to Alisson's winner makes for incredible viewing.

So, go on, treat yourself and watch Alisson make Premier League history for the first time once again through somebody else's eyes by checking out The Redmen TV's incredible response:

The passion of the game, you've got to love it.

Pure, brilliant passion

Now, I can't profess to have celebrated a goal so much that I've whipped off my shirt, but if I was a Liverpool fan then Alisson's winner might have changed that, so power to the presenter for letting loose.

And after all the turmoil that Liverpool have gone through this season, conceding their Premier League title amidst an injury crisis, they were long overdue one of their classic dramatic moments.

Besides, it feels like an eternity since we've seen Klopp looking so blissfully bewildered on the touchline and for Kopites, it must have felt like seeing an old friend again after years away.

Well, either that or they're still getting their emotions in check because of the sheer shock of the game and to be honest, we wouldn't blame them if that was the case.

