Liverpool fans will never forget May 16th, 2021.

It was the day goalkeeper Alisson Becker kept the Reds' 2020/21 season alive with a dramatic injury-time goal against West Brom to secure a priceless 2-1 victory.

The Brazilian became just the sixth shot-stopper in Premier League history to find the back of the net and he's the first to achieve the feat with a header.

Alisson's effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner was worthy of a top-class striker and the goal now means Champions League qualification is in Liverpool's hands.

It really was a rollercoaster ride for supporters of the Merseyside club on Wednesday and fan favourite Fabinho has perfectly summed up their feelings.

The defensive midfielder uploaded a video from the dressing room to his official Instagram account in which he stares at the camera in disbelief, before showing Alisson having a laugh with Adrian.

We're guessing that the Brazilian was being shown a replay of his header by the man below him in the pecking order...

Video

Liverpool fans know exactly how you feel, Fab.

After the game, manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Alisson's unforgettable goal, labelling it a "worldie".

"Wow, is a pretty good word. It was spectacular and a good game," the German said, per Echo. What a moment!

“That is so far the highlight. I hope we have time for another highlight [this season]. It was a tricky game. Winning that way is really special. I couldn't be happier in the moment.

"It's the best goal I've ever seen scored by a goalkeeper! Striker's score like that. If Olivier Giroud scores like that you say it's a worldie. It's a worldie! Wow!

"[Alisson's] our player, our boy and our brother. When he is suffering we are all suffering. It's hard in these moments.

“There are more important things than football but when football can deliver moments like this for him, and all the boys, and our fans, then football is the best thing for a few seconds than anything else out there.

"We are not even halfway through.

"We have to win going to Turf Moor. We have to win."

