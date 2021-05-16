Barcelona win the Champions League: Are they the best women’s team in the world?

Barcelona have won their first Women’s Champions League title with an astonishing 4-0 win over Chelsea in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In a match that seemed impossible to call on paper, the Spanish side ran riot as goals from Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham Hansen and an own goal from Melanie Leupolz, humbled a shell shocked Chelsea side.

The win ended 5 years of irrepressible Lyon dominance in the competition and confirmed Barcelona as Europe’s new powerhouse.

Just how good are they though? Did Chelsea make the Spanish giants look better than they are? Or are the Catalonian side truly unstoppable right now?

The stats don’t lie

Barcelona’s domestic form this season emphasises quite how dominant they’ve become. In 26 league games, they’ve registered 128 goals and conceded just five. Such is their invincibility, that they are currently leading the league by 14 points, having played four games less than second-place Real Madrid.

They may have lost to Atlético Madrid in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de España Femenina but are on track to win the Copa de la Reina. Winning this tournament would seal a truly remarkable treble.

Writing the wrongs of 2019

Just two years ago, Barcelona suffered a similar fate to Chelsea in a Champions League final, losing 4-1 to Lyon.

At that stage, the French team were seemingly unbeatable, but the Spanish champions have gone from strength to strength since then –– bringing in the likes of Caroline Graham Hansen and re-signing the clinical Jenni Hermoso –– both of whom were unplayable this evening.

Incredible squad depth

While you can argue that Lyon are still a force to be reckoned with and that NWSL clubs would likely get the better of most European opposition, it’s impossible to understate the strength of Barcelona’s squad.

The likes of Mariona Caldentey and veteran Vicky Losada came off the bench against Chelsea tonight –– as did Asisat Oshoala, who caused Manchester City countless problems earlier in the competition.

Ultimately, what we witnessed on this wet night in Gothenburg was not just a historic thrashing, but the moment the era of Barcelona began.

