The professional wrestling business can be an interesting one, with many individuals living and breathing the industry for their whole career, then retiring.

However, for some, they begin as a wrestler and then move on to other ventures such as yoga instructing, video game streaming and mostly acting.

The latter is something that one WWE Superstar almost had a taste of when he was set to be the lead actor in Marine 2. This is none other than Randy Orton.

The Viper recently spoke on The Kurt Angle Show about how he doesn't see himself going into acting and even had a subtle dig at two former WWE Champions to do just that.

“I see them branching off and doing other things or making sure they have something lined up for when they can’t wrestle anymore,” he said.

“I kind of see myself being WWE for life. I don’t know why I’d go anywhere else, who knows what the future holds. Although I love movies, I love sending in auditions almost monthly, I don’t think acting is my passion, I’m not trying to move to Hollywood or move to New York and be a full time actor.

“The way Cena did it, the way Batista did it, is they used WWE as a jumping board to go into Hollywood. I think I’m happy with my place in the WWE right now, the money’s good, the talents good, the locker room is great, I have a good relationship with all the people in charge and I don’t see why I’d change that. I only see all of those different variables getting better over the coming years.”

There's no denying Orton, who has been a WWE Superstar since 2002, has plenty more years in him. His ability in the ring and on the mic are arguably the best in the company.

The Apex Predator is only 41, almost exactly three years younger than Cena and 11 years younger than Batista. If he plans to be in WWE 'for life' then it's not uncommon for many legends to still wrestle into their mid-fifties.

News Now - Sport News