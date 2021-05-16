Martens 10, Kerr 6, Kirby 5: Women’s Champions League Final player ratings

Barcelona thrashed Chelsea 4-0 to win their first Women’s Champions League title in emphatic fashion.

The Blues could not contain the Spanish side’s impressive attack, while the trio of Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby struggled in front of goal.

Here’s how each player rated out of 10:

Chelsea:

Ann-Katrin Berger 5

Berger could not repeat her heroics from earlier in the competition as she barely had a save to make.

Niamh Charles 4

Struggled to deal with the threat of Lieke Martens and was beaten far too easily for the fourth goal.

Magdalena Eriksson 5

Failed to organise her defence in the same way she did against Bayern Munich in the semi-final. Should have had a penalty in the second half, but it just wasn’t Chelsea’s night.

Millie Bright 5

Couldn’t deal with the outstanding Hermoso and her confidence looked shattered after the first couple of goals were scored.

Jess Carter 3

A really tough night for the full-back who struggled to contain the skilful Graham Hansen. Also at fault for the third goal and should really have done better.

Melanie Leupolz 4

Scored a deflected own goal after just 30 seconds which set the tone for the match. Then proceeded to give away a penalty. Unlucky to some extent but was taken off by Hayes at half-time.

Sophie Ingle 5

Impressive early on in possession, although confidence dropped once the second goal went in.

Ji So-yun 6

Some jinking forward runs in the early stages. Similarly to the other midfielders though, she was outclassed by Barcelona’s central trio.

Fran Kirby 5

Just couldn’t get into the game at all. Barcelona knew of her threat and didn’t allow her any space.

Pernille Harder 5

Had two good chances to equalise early on. Couldn’t convert either and was kept relatively quiet from there on out.

Sam Kerr 6

A couple of impressive individual moments, including a delightful back-heel to send Harder through one on one. However, unable to fashion many chances in front of goal herself.

Substitutes:

Guro Reiten 6

Erin Cuthbert 6

Beth England 5

Barcelona:

Sandra Paños 8

Had little to do in the first half but pulled off some good saves in the second. Dealt with everything that came her way.

Leila Ouahabi 9

Handled the threat of the Chelsea front three brilliantly and got forward well.

María Pilar León 8

Lucky to have not given away a penalty after she seemingly fouled Eriksson. Aside from that, she was outstanding and proved why Barcelona have such a good defensive record this season.

Patricia Guijarro Gutiérrez 9

Equally as impressive as Mapi. A clean-sheet against such a strong Chelsea side deserves a lot of credit.

Marta Torrejón 8

Solid throughout. Didn’t shine as much as others on the night, but barely put a foot wrong.

Kheira Hamraoui 8

Brilliant in breaking up possession and was often integral in launching counter-attacks.

Alexia Putellas 9

Converted a penalty from the spot and threaded a fine pass through to Bonmatí for the third. Showed all her experience and was effortlessly comfortable in possession.

Aitana Bonmatí 10

The player of the match. Scored a well-worked third goal and controlled the game in the first half. Still only 23 years old, she is certainly a name to keep an eye on.

Lieke Martens 10

Followed up her outstanding semi-final second leg performance with an even better showing tonight. Created the second and fourth goals and was unlucky not to have scored one herself.

Jenni Hermoso 9

Didn’t score but created a number of problems for the Blues with her movement and creative play. Turned the Chelsea defence inside out on a couple of occasions.

Caroline Graham Hansen 9

Scored the fourth goal and was a constant threat in attack. Had the better of Jess Carter all night.

Substitutes:

Mariona Caldentey 7

Vicky Losada 7

Asisat Oshoala 8

Melanie Serrano 7

Ana- Maria Crnogorcevic 7

