Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik made history at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night.

The pair became the first father/son duo to win the tag team championships in WWE, dethroning Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to win SmackDown's belts.

Incredibly, it was Rey who was forced to do almost all the work, taking on The Dirty Dawgs alone for much of the match, after Dominik was attacked backstage during the pre-show.

Cameras showed the young star getting medical attention while his father went out to challenge Ziggler and Roode alone.

After making an impressive start, the numbers game caught up with Rey who took a beating for most of the bout.

But the tide turned when Dominik came limping down the ramp to make the save, tagging in to save his father from further punishment.

Despite his injured ribs, Dom secured the pin with a huge splash from the top rope, winning the tag team titles and creating history.

Not only is this a massive moment for both WWE Superstars, but it's also Dominik's first-ever title win in WWE.

At 24-years-old, he has an incredible future ahead of him, whether he's working with his father or not.

He only made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam in August 2020, facing Seth Rollins.

Despite failing to pick up the win that night, it was clear how much potential Dominik has and WWE fans will be delighted to see him with gold on SmackDown.

His father Rey will no doubt be incredibly proud as well, and it will be very interesting to see where the duo go next in WWE.

There are plenty of exciting tag team matchups for them on SmackDown and the division is pretty stacked right now.

Jimmy Uso has recently returned to the Blue Brand and could work with his brother Jey - and cousin Roman Reigns - to take the belts from Rey and Dominik.

The Street Profits would also be solid competition - and don't put it past The Dirty Dawgs (Ziggler and Roode) to demand a re-match for the gold.

While attentions will soon have to turn to defending the belts, Rey and Dominik deserve a bit of time to celebrate their historic achievement at WrestleMania Backlash. Congratulations to them!

