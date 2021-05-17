The professional wrestling industry has it's brilliant moments and it's not so brilliant ones. The latter was the case for Damian Priest's match with The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash. The pair competed against each other in a lumberjack match.

However, what made this a lot different to a 'traditional' lumberjack bout, was, the ring was surrounded with 'zombies'.

The reason for the undead lumberjacks was due to WWE promoting Army of The Dead, a new film airing on Netflix on Friday and will feature former WWE Champion turned Hollywood actor, Dave Bautista.

The first 'tease' for their involvement in the match was when John Morrison went to the lumberjacks locker room to try and persuade them to work in his partner's favour. This didn't happen, he was instead

At one point in the match we saw Priest and Miz work together to attack the zombies, however, any quality in the ring was shadowed by the fact that the undead were causing mass distraction, even John Morrison was pulled off the barrier by several of the zombies.

Priest eventually came away with the win following a hit the lights the Miz. Once The Archer of Infamy left the ring, the undead came in to swarm the loser and end a weird segment.

Where this leaves the feud between Priest and Miz is yet to be seen, the pair have had a rivalry since before WrestleMania 37.

News Now - Sport News