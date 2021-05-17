WrestleMania Backlash is in the books and there was plenty of action inside The ThunderDome on Sunday night.

As the name suggests, the first PPV event since last month's WrestleMania 37 featured a number of matches and storylines that stemmed from The Show of Shows.

WWE Superstars from SmackDown and RAW squared off inside the ring, with five titles on the line.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his belt against Cesaro in the main event on Sunday evening, while history was also made by Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Perhaps the strangest match on the card saw Damian Priest battle The Miz in a Lumberjack Match. But this wasn't any old Lumberjack Match.

The ring was surrounded by 'zombies' to tie in with the release of the upcoming Netflix film Army of The Dead, starring former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista.

As you can imagine, the zombies caused some carnage during the bout.

Luckily, the undead quickly cleared out to make way for three more title matches: Bianca Belair vs Bayley, Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre, and Reigns vs Cesaro.

So, with plenty to break down, check out the full results from WrestleMania Backlash below.

1. Sheamus def. Ricochet in a United States Open Challenge non-title match (pre-show)

2. Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka to RETAIN the RAW Women's Championship in Triple Threat Match

3. Rey and Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to WIN the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

4. Damian Priest def. The Miz in Zombie Lumberjack Match (the lumberjacks at ringside were all 'zombies' to promote the upcoming Netflix film Army of The Dead, starring Dave Bautista)

5. Bianca Belair def. Bayley to RETAIN the SmackDown Women's Championship

6. Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match to RETAIN the WWE Championship

7. Roman Reigns def. Cesaro by submission to RETAIN the Universal Championship (Seth Rollins brutally beat down Cesaro following the match)

Watch the fallout from WrestleMania Backlash this week on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

