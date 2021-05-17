Alisson Becker wrote his name into the Premier League history books last Sunday afternoon.

In the 95th-minute of Liverpool's game at West Brom, the goalkeeper scored a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner to secure a 2-1 victory for his team.

Alisson is just the sixth goalkeeper in Premier League history to find the back of the net and he's the first to score a winning goal.

It was simply one of the greatest footballing moments of the 21st century, one that no football fan who witnessed it live will ever forget.

In the hours after Alisson's heroics at the Hawthorns, a video surfaced of the goal with Brazilian commentary and it is absolutely amazing.

We didn't think there was a way that footage of the Liverpool goalkeeper's headline moment could be improved, but we were wrong...

You absolutely love to see and hear it.

The passion and emotion in the commentator's voice after watching his countryman keep Liverpool in the hunt for Champions League football is why we adore this sport.

After his header had flown past a helpless Sam Johnstone and into the back of West Brom's net, Alisson celebrated with his teammates and then pointed to the sky in a tribute to his late father, Jose.

"Football is my life…I hope my father was there to see it with God on his side celebrating," an emotional Alisson told Sky Sports in his post-match interview.

"I have been away from interviews for a long time because it was difficult - I always get emotional on that subject. But I want to thank all of you, all the Premier League, all the players and teams, I've had letters, for example, from Everton, Man City, Chelsea [and more]. I want to say thank you. If it wasn't for you all I could never have got through it."

Liverpool's history-making goalkeeper really is one of the good guys and his father would be immensely proud of him.

