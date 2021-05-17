Liverpool managed to pick up all three points against West Brom on Sunday afternoon in dramatic circumstances.

The Reds needed a win to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.

But it looked as if they would come up short with the game 1-1 going into the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Liverpool were given a corner and Alisson Becker was given the go ahead to get in the box.

And, unbelievably, he managed to find the net with a superb header, sparking jubilant scenes.

The result could have been very different, though.

West Brom thought they had taken the lead with 20 minutes remaining when Kyle Bartley diverted the ball home.

However, the goal was controversially ruled out as Matt Phillips was standing in an offside position.

Sam Allardyce was fuming after the game as he labelled the decision to disallow the goal a 'disgrace'.

“It’s hard to take after that obviously. We didn’t want a result snatched away by us - not from Liverpool - but by decisions taken today,” Allardyce said, per BirminghamMail.

“They were decisions which caused us problems in both Liverpool goals. It should be a drop ball not a free-kick. That’s a complete blunder as far as the rules go. That’s number one.

“Then the goal we scored... VAR is meant to be there so that an onside player can score a goal. It’s an outrageous, ridiculous decision when you’ve got VAR. They have gone against us on two occasions and it’s the main reason why we haven’t got three points today.

"The bigger disappointment from me is on the two decisions. Outrageous is an understatement by the way.

“If down at Stockley Park they said that’s right then that’s nonsense,” he added. “If they say the referee or the linesman disallowed that goal it’s a disgrace. There is no interference with the goalkeeper whatsoever. All those things people say they have to do to stop the goalkeeper saving it... If there was nobody there he still wouldn’t have saved it. It’s baffling!

“[The referee] is supposed to know the rules. He got that wrong. I can only point out to say how disappointed I am that an experienced referee can make a mistake like that. The other goal is beyond belief. It’s absolutely diabolical.”

Alisson's remarkable header | West Brom 1-2 Liverpool Match Reaction | The Football Terrace

Allardyce also fired a dig at Jurgen Klopp after he suggested Liverpool deserved some luck after constantly being penalised by Mike Dean in the first half.

“Old Jurgen is always right, isn’t he?" He said, per Liverpool Echo.

“You know what I mean. He always thinks he’s right, perhaps I do the same.

“He’s a lucky man tonight and he knows it.”

