The 2020/21 Premier League season is almost a thing of the past.

In what will go down in history as one of the craziest campaigns England's top-flight has ever seen, Manchester City have been confirmed as champions for the third time in four years.

Combine that with Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham returning to the Championship and many of the season's biggest storylines have been sewn up a few games early.

2020/21 Premier League

Don't get it twisted, there's still the Champions League places to consider but for the most part, we can enter the awards season with a pretty good idea about the prevailing narratives in 2020/21.

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've been keen to reward the key performers over the last eight months and we've already named our selection for the Premier League Team of the Season.

But in the spirit of spreading positivity, we wanted to broaden the net by highlighting who we consider to be the best player at every Premier League club this season.

Best player at all 20 clubs

Now, it goes without saying that this is simply our opinion and there's by no means a single, objectively correct answer for each club, so don't crucify us too badly if you happen to disagree.

However, with everything from statistics, overall importance to the team and simply the eye test factoring into our decision, we're feeling pretty confidence with our selections down below:

Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette

Special shoutouts are in order for Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney, but it's tough to ignore a superb return of 13 Premier League goals from Lacazette when you consider all of Arsenal's struggles.

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish

From Ezri Konsa to Emiliano Martinez, there are plenty of contenders at Villa Park, but Grealish has been simply unplayable when fit and boasts 16 league goal contributions from just 22 starts.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Yves Bissouma

It's not for no reason that everyone from Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with Brighton's midfield magician because Bissouma has been simply unstoppable at times in 2020/21.

Burnley: James Tarkowski

Nick Pope and Chris Wood came within a whisker of glory, but we couldn't ignore yet another heroic season from Tarkowski as the joint-highest rated centre-back in the entire division this season.

Chelsea: Mason Mount

Like, duh. Mount has established himself as one of the world's best creative midfielders at Chelsea this season, outshining the likes of Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante who have also thrived.

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha

I can hear the boos of 'he's gone for the clichéd answer' from miles away, but as much as I almost picked Christian Benteke or Eberechi Eze, Zaha has been a class above with 13 goal contributions.

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin

DLC's goals might not have been equally distributed this season, but Everton have really benefitted from having a free-scoring number nine again and 16 goals in 30 games is nothing to be sniffed at.

Fulham: Alphonse Areola

With a dizzying 109 saves and respectable nine clean sheets, Areola stood head and shoulders above his Fulham teammates at times and certainly has a Premier League future if he so wishes.

Leeds United: Stuart Dallas

Arguably the toughest pick of the bunch because, well, Leeds have been glorious this season, but Dallas - complete with eights goals and two assists - narrowly edges out Patrick Bamford and Raphinha.

Leicester City: Wilfred Ndidi

Speaking of tough choices, we could easily have gone for Youri Tielemans or Wesley Fofana here, but Ndidi has been unplayable at times, dropping an unforgettable masterclass against Chelsea.

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah

Where would Liverpool be without Salah this season? It's staggering to think that the magical Egyptian is competing for his third Golden Boot in four campaigns despite all the woe at Anfield.

Manchester City: Ruben Dias

Kudos to Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo for superb campaigns, but the long and short of the situation is that Dias is my pick for the PFA Player of the Year award.

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

It really pained me not to choose Luke Shaw because I think he's been glorious, but the fact of the matter is that Fernandes has delivered one of the most productive seasons in Premier League history.

Newcastle United: Callum Wilson

Twelve Premier League goals in a Newcastle side that has often looked bereft of attacking ideas this season is probably the reason that Steve Bruce has a job and the Toon survived the drop.

Sheffield United: David McGoldrick

An anomalous positive in the Blades' catastrophic campaign, McGoldrick has looked a class above his teammates at times and seven Premier League goals is pretty solid all things considered.

Southampton: James Ward-Prowse

If you'd have asked me three months ago, then I would have said Jannik Vestergaard, but Ward-Prowse has been the Saints' most consistent performer as a steady and reliable head in midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane

Kane's jaw-dropping top-line statistics of 22 goals and 13 assists do all the legwork for us, ousting the similarly world-class Heung-min Son and establishing him as the world's most complete striker.

West Bromwich Albion: Matheus Pereira

A tip of the hat is in order for Sam Johnstone and his mountainous pile of saves, but Pereira was most certainly the Baggies' MVP this season with a fantastic output of 10 goals and six assists.

West Ham United: Tomáš Souček

Declan Rice, Vladimír Coufal and Jesse Lingard would all be worthy winners, but Souček took centre stage in our Premier League Team of the Season with no less than nine goals from midfield.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Pedro Neto

There's not been much to cheer about at Molineux this season, but the progress of Neto has at least been on cause for excitement with the dazzling 21-year-old amassing five goals and six assists.

Who are your picks?

So, there you have it, the best player at all 20 Premier League clubs this season and I don't doubt for a second that I've annoyed each and every fanbase in the process.

But that's the beauty of opinion, ladies and gentlemen, so be sure to let us know your own choices across our social channels as the chaotic 2020/21 campaign finally comes to a close.

