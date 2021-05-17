Trent Alexander-Arnold has turned his season around in recent weeks.

For a significant portion of 2020/21, the creative right-back had been a pale shadow of the player who dominated the Premier League in Liverpool's title-winning campaign.

He looked shaky in defence and going forward, Alexander-Arnold lacked the conviction and ingenuity that had made him such an offensive threat in 2019/20.

But that's a thing of the past now, with the 22-year-old dropping two stellar performances in Liverpool's last two games.

In the 4-2 win away at Manchester United, Alexander-Arnold was comfortably the best player on the pitch.

Against West Brom last Sunday afternoon, the marauding right-back was again one of Liverpool's top performers and it was his corner that was famously headed home by Alisson Becker in the 95th-minute.

Liverpool: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

Alexander-Arnold's upturn in form has resulted in many calling for him to be reinstated to the England squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament.

The £90m-rated defender was omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad back in March and bizarrely, it appears as if Liverpool's best player of late will miss out again next week - despite the fact the squad size for the tournament has been increased to 26.

As reported by The Athletic, there is currently no indication that the England manager will change his mind with regards to Alexander-Arnold, with his chances of a recall labelled "improbable".

Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier are set to be the three right-backs named in the squad, as they were back in March.

David Ornstein writes: "It is evident that Southgate wants his full-backs to show strong defensive qualities alongside their attacking instincts and there appear to be reservations over Alexander-Arnold’s ability to strike that balance as well as he believes the other candidates for the position are able to."

It's certainly a controversial call by Southgate, especially given the increase in squad size from 23 to 26.

But the report from The Athletic does touch on that as well, claiming that there's concern over whether it would be "healthy" to take a fourth right-back that will likely get no game time at all.

It's going to be very interesting when England's squad is officially announced...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

News Now - Sport News