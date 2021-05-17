Alisson Becker did the unthinkable as he scored a dramatic last second winner for Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool needed a win against West Brom on Sunday to keep their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

They were drawing 1-1 going into the fifth minute of stoppage-time and looked as if they would come up short.

But Alisson would save the day.

The Brazilian goalkeeper decided to go up for a corner and he produced a brilliant header to win the game for his side.

In the process, Alisson became the sixth goalkeeper to score in the Premier League.

We've listed every stopper to score in England's top tier since 1992 below.

Peter Schmeichel | Aston Villa v Everton | October 20, 2001

Schmeichel went up for a corner with Villa trailing 3-1 to Everton.

He found himself unmarked at the back post and produced a fierce volley which a Everton player couldn't keep out.

Villa wouldn't find an equaliser, though, as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat.

Brad Friedel | Blackburn v Charlton | February 21, 2004

Blackburn were trailing 2-1 to Charlton when the American goalkeeper went up for a corner in the 89th minute.

He thought he was the hero when he showed great reactions to find the net with his left-foot.

Unfortunately for him, his joy would turn to despair as Claus Jensen scored a last minute winner for The Addicks.

Paul Robinson | Tottenham v Watford | March 17, 2007

Robinson booted the ball up the pitch from a free-kick with no intention of going for goal.

His clearance would end up in the net as Ben Foster misjudged the bounce of the ball.

Tim Howard | Everton v Bolton | January 4, 2012

Very similar to Robinson's goal, Howard's clearance took a massive bounce over Adam Bogdan's head and into the net.

Howard didn't celebrate at all.

Asmir Begovic | Stoke v Southampton | November 2, 2013

Begovic was well inside his own box when he hoofed the ball forward.

The Bosnian goalkeeper earned himself a place in the Guinness World Records Book for scoring the longest goal in competitive football (91.9m).

Alisson Becker | West Brom 1-2 Liverpool | May 16, 2021

Alisson ended an eight-year wait for a Premier League goalkeeper to score on Sunday.

He became the first goalkeeper to score a header in England's top tier since 1992 - and what a header it was.

