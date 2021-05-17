In less than three weeks' time, Floyd Mayweather will lace up the gloves once again to take on YouTube personality Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition boxing match.

While his bout with Paul at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida will no doubt be a great spectacle, few are taking it seriously as a contest. Mayweather is a massive odds-on favourite to overwhelm the social media star come fight night.

'Money' Mayweather has not competed in any form since taking out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa inside of a round on New Year's Eve 2018 - again in an exhibition-style bout. Floyd, though, clearly does not expect ring rust to be a factor against Paul. So confident is Mayweather of breezing through the contest, he is already considering his next move.

The unbeaten American last fought as a professional when he knocked out UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017. The 10th-round stoppage win took Floyd to a career mark of 50-0 - and is also estimated to have netted him a massive $280 million in total earnings.

Unsurprisingly, Mayweather is keen to repeat the formula and take on the Irishman in a money-spinning rematch. McGregor has made no secret of the fact that he would love another crack at Mayweather either, repeatedly talking up a second fight on social media.

However, for now, 'Notorious' is focused on matters in the Octagon, namely his July 10 trilogy fight with fierce rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

According to a quote from a member of Team Mayweather, their boss is far from happy that McGregor is devoting so much of his time to MMA - rather than preparing for a return to boxing.

Mayweather is now 44 years old and likely realises that time is running short for him to cash in on the McGregor rematch.

"Floyd is getting mad now, he wants the fight to go ahead next year," revealed the source from the Mayweather camp, per thesun.co.uk.

"He's been telling everyone in his camp he's going to beat the hell out of him and saying he's got a dead record.

Floyd is even willing to put all his belts in McGregor's weight class on the line because he's so sure he can beat him again easily.

Having retired from the sport in 2017, of course, Mayweather does not actually hold any current, recognised boxing championships. With that said, the WBC did commission 'The Money Belt' for the pair's first contest, so expect some form of 'world championship' to be at stake should the rematch be made.

"Right now, Floyd is super-focused on his boxing," insisted the source.

"He even asked his girlfriend to move out temporarily so he could train without distraction."

It remains to be seen who Mayweather will face after he tackles Logan Paul on June 6. Should McGregor taste defeat in his upcoming UFC outing, though, the chances of Mayweather vs McGregor: Part Two will hugely increase.

