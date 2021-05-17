Barcelona Femeni secured their maiden UEFA Women's Champions League title last Sunday evening.

The Spanish side played Chelsea off the park in Gothenburg, winning the game 4-0 thanks to an own goal from Melanie Leupolz and strikes from Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea team simply had no answer to Barcelona's brilliance early on in the match, with all four goals being scored in the first 36 minutes of proceedings in the Gamla Ullevi stadium.

Some of the football on show during that first half masterclass was jaw-dropping and yet more evidence that the Primera Division champions are comfortably the best team on the planet right now.

The team's third goal, which was scored by Spanish international midfielder Bonmati, was one of the finest we've seen in any form of the game for quite some time.

It featured high-quality dribbling out wide, three incisive passes near the edge of the area and then a composed finish from Bonmati inside the box.

You can check out the brilliant goal for yourself below and trust us when we say that you'll be hitting the replay button a fair number of times.

Video

Unreal, absolutely unreal. The cliche 'poetry in motion' has never been more appropriate for a goal, with the pass from team captain Putellas to put Bonmati through on goal a thing of beauty.

To produce an attacking move of that quality in the biggest game of the season is quite something, but it seems this Barcelona team are capable of absolutely anything in a footballing sense.

During their 2020/21 league campaign, the Catalan side won all 26 of their games, scoring 128 goals and conceding only five.

It's going to take something special to stop them next season, with Lyon perhaps the only team currently capable of defeating Barcelona in the 2021/22 Women's Champions League.

